On Thursday, June 20, B Floral transformed The Wellery at Saks on 5th Avenue into a dazzling fairy garden, full of bright colorful flowers, pretty pink signs and gorgeous floral backdrops for photos. Guests who attended were offered champagne, sweet treats and floral accessories which were made by those who attended. A number of expert florists taught attendees the art of making blossoming arrangements. Guests were taught everything from how to lay out the vase with tape, to how to cut the flower, color patterns and flower types.



