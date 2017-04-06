On Wednesday, April 6, 2017, art and food enthusiasts gathered at Bagatelle Miami Beach for One Night at the Bagatelle Museum. Bagatelle’s art partner Opera Gallery transformed the restaurant into the ultimate modern art gallery featuring over $14 million dollars of art from acclaimed artists including Marc Chagall, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Fernando Botero and Sam Francis.

Guests enjoyed light bites from Bagatelle’s Executive Chef Matthieu Godard, cocktails and champagne and music all well perusing the modern masterpieces. Please see images attached as well as art pieces that were on display. Let me know if you have any additional questions or are able to feature!