In Italy’s Piedmont region, Barolo (made from the Nebbiolo grape) is king and the Damilano Barolo ranks among the highest in the region. The town of Barolo resides in the generous and beautiful Langhe region, and its name was taken on by the “king of wines”. As the weather starts to grow colder and dinners include more rich dishes like roasted beef, braised meat and aged cheeses – be sure to pair them with this Italian Aristocratic favorite.

The Damilano family business dates back to 1890 when Giuseppe Borgogno, the great grandfather of the winery’s current owners, began to vinify his own estate wines. The winery is run by the fourth generation of the Damilano family – Mario, Guido and Paolo Damilano (pictured below) – who, since taking over in 1997, have attentively managed the family’s land and kept a careful eye on their family’s traditions while expanding the winery and bringing in the most up-to-date technology to make their wines.

With lots owned on different vineyard sites, including Cannubi and Liste, the winery is able to produce top-notch Barolo’s that reflect the diverse terroir of the region.

Here are some of the most decadent wines of Barolo

FEUDI DEL PISCIOTTOL’ETERNO PINOT NOIR TERRE SICILIANE IGT

This red Pinot Noir is ideally paired with savory first courses such as pasta with meat sauce, or red meats. The palate is full bodied with soft tannins and a pleasant sapidity. The bouquet on the nose is extremely elegant with notes of violets, ripe raspberry and current with a hint of spice tobacco.

FEUDI DEL PISCIOTTOMISSONI CABERNET SAUVIGNON TERRE SICILIANE IGT

This intense fruity nose of cherry, raspberry and elegant spices offers a full bodied all round palate, with noteworthy tannic depth and a great elegance. Pair it with red meats, roasts, lamb, procini mushrooms and aged cheese.

FEUDI DEL PISCIOTTOMARENGO FRAPPATO TERRE SICILIANE IGT

This exquisite fresh nose of red fruit, cherries and spices is best paired with fresh cheeses, salumi and fish dishes. The wine is round and balanced with bright acidity, velvety tannins and a persistent spicy finish.











