In Italy’s Piedmont region, Barolo (made from the Nebbiolo grape) is king and the Damilano Barolo ranks among the highest in the region. The town of Barolo resides in the generous and beautiful Langhe region, and its name was taken on by the “king of wines”. As the weather starts to grow colder and dinners include more rich dishes like roasted beef, braised meat and aged cheeses.

The Damilano family business dates back to 1890 when Giuseppe Borgogno, the great grandfather of the winery’s current owners, began to vinify his own estate wines. The winery is run by the fourth generation of the Damilano family – Mario, Guido and Paolo Damilano (pictured below) – who, since taking over in 1997, have attentively managed the family’s land and kept a careful eye on their family’s traditions while expanding the winery and bringing in the most up-to-date technology to make their wines.

Ambassadors of Barolo, the Damilano line culminates in several single vineyard crus that explore the vast and nuanced expression of Nebbiolo in this region.

Here are some decadent wines of Barolo:

DAMILANOARNEIS LANGHE DOC

This dry, fresh wine with elegant flavors and moderate acidity pairs perfectly with fish courses and white meats along with appetizers.

DAMILANOBARBERA D’ASTI DOCG

This exquisite red wine offers an ethereal taste with notes of currant, violet, cherry, and a touch of vanilla with a soft persistent finish.

This wine is best paired with hors d’oeuvres, agnolotti, roast, stew, game and medium aged cheeses.