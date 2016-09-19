As NY Fashion Week can be a weeklong marathon of catwalks, presentations and parties, the fashion set can grow a bit weary running around every hour around the island of Manhattan to catch the next latest and greatest trends of next season. As shows were spread far and wide this season, thank goodness for the pop up beauty lounges around town this fashion week.

The Beauty Bar By Cottonelle

Taking over the airy Nolita Openhouse Gallery was the Beauty Bar presented by Cottonelle which offered a full suite of experiences alongside PRIV spa services and treatments including blowouts, makeup touch ups, manicures and waxes by Spa Chicks. Guests were treated to words of encouragement by Nature Bounty’s compliment mirror, got a chance to test out crazy and creative new looks by YouCam’s digital makeover kiosk and sample new beauty products at Chuda and Pulsaderm while recharging at the Corso coffee bar with Nonni’s biscotti treats. Of course cocktails and rose were on hand as well.

Lulu’s Style Lounge

Influencers, fashion bloggers, and other fashionistas were on hand to celebrate fashion week with Lulu’s style suite where everyone got to pick a fave piece of clothing from the on trend website. Additionally guests were treated to new beauty products such as a survival kit from NYX makeup, a curling wand from NUME and other fab goodies in a festive environment.

An agency to some of the top makeup and hairstylists in the city, is Betsy Elisa who held a pop up salon in a secret loft space in Soho. After watching countless catwalks these stylists worked their magic to transform us into real life Cinderellas. From red carpet Oscar events, to tv and film production to weddings, this is your go to source for a glam session that offers convenient at home appointments.

