BEST OF FALL – TOWN & COUNTRY PACKAGE

In celebration of the East Coast’s vibrant fall foliage, two Luxury Collection properties have partnered to offer guests a quintessentially autumnal experience with the Best of Fall – Town and Country package. Embracing the best of the city and the country’s autumnal highlights, the luxury package includes a two or three night stay in the heart of midtown Manhattan at The Chatwal, followed by two or three at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester Village, Vermont with optional transport provided by private aviation.

Recently voted by Travel + Leisure in the top 10 hotels in New York, The Chatwal is perfectly situated in the center of the Theatre District. The boutique, urban hideaway has a modern art-deco design - a nod to Broadway’s rich history. Guests will enjoy tickets to the new Cirque du Soleil Musical; Paramour, daily breakfast at the hotel’s famous landmark eatery, The Lambs Club Restaurant, afternoon tea at the Mezzanine bar, complimentary use of The Chatwal house car service, and 2-3 nights in a Deluxe King guestroom.

Following a stay at The Chatwal, guests will take flight to the idyllic New England town of Manchester Village at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. With some of the world's most striking foliage, Vermont’s sweeping mountain views and colonial towns make it a storybook seasonal experience. Indulge in the tastes of the fall with fresh pressed apple cider and homemade apple cider donuts and visit a local orchard such as Mad Tom Orchard in East Dorset to pick your own apples or connect with the hotel concierge to visit the many orchards near the hotel. Additional local activities include fly-fishing, falconry and long nature walks. Guests will also enjoy daily farm-to-table breakfasts, and 2-3 nights in the Deluxe Guestroom.

The package includes the following at The Chatwal:

o Two (or 3) nights in a Deluxe King

o Full American breakfast included daily at The Lambs Club Restaurant

o Afternoon tea at the Mezzanine bar

o Two tickets to the spectacular new Broadway show, Paramour by Cirque du Soleil

o The Chatwal also offers complimentary house car service

The package includes the following at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa:

o Two (or 3) nights in the Deluxe Guestroom

o Daily farm-to-table breakfast at The Colonnade

o The ultimate apple-picking experience including an orchard tour, and a tasting of fresh-pressed cider and home-made apple cider donuts

o $150 resort credit towards a quintessential country activity such as Falconry, Fly-Fishing or having an adventuro

us Land Rover Driving lesson

Transportation from The Chatwal to The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa can include a helicopter transfer starting from $3,109 (based on up to 3 passengers travelling one way). “Best of Fall- Town and Country” starts from $2,519 (exc. taxes). Based on two nights at The Chatwal and two (weekday) nights at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. The package can be four or six nights.

For additional information and to make a reservation, visit www.thechatwalny.com I www.equinoxresort.com

The Equinox, a Luxury Collection Golf Resort & Spa, Vermont

Nestled among 1,300 acres between the Green and Taconic Mountains in Manchester, Vermont, The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa offers a picturesque setting in the Vermont countryside along with luxurious accommodations, modern amenities and a challenging golf course. As a New England landmark rooted in a past rich with political intrigue, Presidential families, and remnants of America’s beginnings, The Equinox boasts an elegant blend of historical fixtures and modern amenities. The resort offers accommodations in its luxuriously appointed guest rooms and suites at both its main hotel and the fully restored 19th century Charles Orvis Inn. In addition to the golf course, The Equinox features four restaurants, one lounge, tennis club, 75 foot indoor heated swimming pool and full-service signature spa.