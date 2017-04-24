by Staci Soslowitz

The recently renovated Park Hyatt restaurant, Bevy, opened this past February. Located just south of Central Park, this up and coming American kitchen features a lavish menu with innovative drinks to pair. What used to be known as The Back Room in the Park Hyatt Hotel, has now been completely renovated into an upscale dining experience. Chef Chad Brauze shines at Bevy with his background from the Culinary Institute of America and apprenticeships with top chefs like Ferran Adrià and Thomas Keller. Brauze created an extensive menu featuring items that are only locally sourced from trusted vendors.

Chef Chad Brauze works alongside purveyors to create dishes in synchronous with the seasons. Seared Diver Scallops, Einkorn Risotto, Montauk Golden Tilefish and Maine Lobster are the star entrees during their devoted time of year. Besides a section devoted entirely to vegetables, the menu also features premium dishes for two like Dry Aged Bone-in Bison Ribeye with shaved asparagus and a vinaigrette and a Whole Market Fish with chermoula sauce and charred Lemon. To finish off the meal, pastry chef Scott Cioe hand-makes each of his decadent desserts. The spring, the menu offers Pavlova and Eclairs in four different flavors. Besides these decadent pastries, the desserts also include classics like apple pie, cheesecake and even a candy bar for two. Additionally, the menu contains a list of five local farm fresh cheeses like Chevre or Barden Blue To coincide with these delicious plates, Bevy offers an exquisite array of craft cocktails, ciders, beer, and even saki. The restaurant’s award-winning wine director, Tristan Prat-Vincent has created a diverse list highlighting small producers from up-and-coming regions throughout the United States and Europe.

The ambiance of the space has been completely reimagined to fit the elegant, yet rustic menu. Earthy tones and wood paneled walls create a comfortable yet upscale atmosphere. Being in the same neighborhood as places like the MoMa, Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, the space was destined to be filled with sophisticated pieces of art. Bevy features it’s very own art installation filing up the center of the contemporary cocktail bar. From the creative minds behind Rain Room, Random International customized a magnificent light sculpture bringing earthy tones to the bar room. Surrounding much of the dining area is a custom piece by Moss and Lam Art Studio.

For a rustic yet modern dining experience, Bevy Central Park South is a satisfying eatery complete with a delectable meal from local fresh ingredients.



