Art world luminaries and Miami VIPS’s came together last Thursday to fete the debut of The Biennale of Moving Images. Guests enjoyed video installations from artists including Jillian Mayer, Kerry Tribe, and others. The entire Bazaar was overtaken by the chic crowd discovering the wealth of arts programming offered on the campus. White hot electronic duo Paperwater entertained the revelers on the rooftop with an electronic set. Notables in attendance included:

Alan Faena;

Ximena Caminos;

Zoe Lukov, Director of Exhibitions for Faena Art;

Edouard Duval Carrie – artist;

Agustina Woodgate -artist;

Carlos Betancourt -artist;

Lynn Golub Gelfman -artist;

Kathryn Mikesell – Fountainhead Residency;

Anthony Spinello – gallerist;

Joe Berg – collector;

Igor Ramirez -stylist;

Barbara Becker – actress;

Typoe – artist;

Ines Rivero – model;

Iran Issa Kahn – photographer;

Macha Leblanc – social;

Mireille Chancy Gonzales – art dealer and PAMM Board member;

Gita Shamdasani – Faena Art board member





A selection of highlights from the Biennale is presented across the Faena District, set in non-traditional spaces and accompanied by an open screening program as well as special features in the Faena Hotel screening room. The exhibition continues through April 30, 2017 with screenings Wednesday – Sunday 3pm – 9pm throughout Faena District between 32nd and 35th Streets on Collins Avenue and is free and open to the public. For full schedule, please go to http://www.faenaart.org/exhibitions/film-program/