Angelo David Salon, New York City’s leading luxury hair salon for Couture Hair Extensions, Wigs & Additions, partnered with New York radio station 95.5 PLJ for the 3rd Annual Blow Out Breast Cancer Event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds from the event will go directly to the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), an international research organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The popular event continues to grow, and is now adding participating salons; this year, Gumdrop Hairdressing, located at 46 Church Street, Montclair, NJ joined the cause. Attendees at the Gumdrop Hairdressing event included Nicole Coultas, VJ Moscaritola, and Jeanna Sheridan.

Attendees at this year’s event included: Carrie Preston, Aviva Drescher, Marion Waxman, Angelo David Pisacreta, William T. Sullivan, Courtenay and Daniel Hall, Margo Manhattan, Avanti Gupta, Kelly McCarthy, Lud Merka, Joanne Martin, Gerijo Matyka, Robyn Pisacreta, Valeri, Pam Kosove, Carol Sue Gershman and 95.5 PLJ personalities Annie Leamy, Joe “Monk” Pardavila, John Mingione, and Ralphie Aversa.

For the event, Angelo David Salon offered a special $25.00 price on blowouts, from which 100 percent of the proceeds will go to SWCRF. Guests enjoyed wine and hors d’Oeuvres as their hair, nails, and makeup were transformed by Pisacreta’s team of beauty experts in the festively decorated salon. In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Angelo David Salon is also offering a limited edition Pink Wet-&-Dry Pocket Hair Brush, which is available for $18.00 at Angelo David Salon and AngeloDavid.com. $4.00 of the proceeds will be donated to the SWCRF.

Additional thanks to the 2017 event sponsors BELLA Magazine, Popchips, Elchim Milano, Benjamin Prime Steakhouse, 95.5 PLJ, and SWCRF. Attendees were gifted exclusive gift bags which included Hamptons Salt Himalayan Pink sea salt; Popchips; Redken hair products; an Angelo David Flex Brush and VOL hair masque; the most recent issue of BELLA Magazine; and Illy Italian espresso-style coffee. Guests were also treated to red chocolate chip cookies from Baked in Color.

Marion Waxman and Aviva Drescher Margo Manhattan Lud Merka and Joe Monk Pardavila Kelly McCarthy John Mingione Joanne Martin and Gerijo Matyka Courtenay Hall, Marion Waxman, Angelo David Pisacreta, Aviva Drescher, and Daniel Hall Carrie Preston and Angelo David Pisacreta Carol Sue Gershman BlowOutCancer 2017 SMC SINGLE Avanti Gupta and Carrie Preston Atmosphere_Gift Bags Atmosphere Atmosphere _Balloons Annie Leamy, Marion Waxman, and Aviva Drescher Valeri Robyn Pisacreta and friends Ralphie Aversa Pam Kosove and friend Nicole Coultas, VJ Moscaritola, Jeanna Sheridan, and William T. Sullivan

A silent auction was also held at the event, with items such as an Angelo David Salon customized couture clip-in bang; a signature facial and skincare products from La Prairie; two tickets to Off-Broadway shows Drunk Shakespeare, Hot Mess, This One’s For the Girls, and 20th Century Blues and four tickets to Off-Broadway show Gazillion Bubble Show; a gift box from Hamptons Salt; women’s sunglasses designed by MODO; Molami headphones; a gift certificate to Exhale Spa; a gift certificate to Advanced Derma Laser; a pair of sterling silver and pave rhodolite earrings by Margo Manhattan; at-home makeup application by celebrity artist JP Ramirez; a one hour styling consultation with celebrity style expert George Brescia; and dinner for two gift certificates from New York City restaurants including T-Bar Steakhouse and Lounge, Benjamin Steakhouse, La Pulperia, and Primola in New York City and Union Cantina and 75 Main in Southampton, New York.

Angelo David Pisacreta and his team of top-tier beauty specialists at Angelo David Salon are known for completely transforming fine, thinning hair for men and women through “The Consultation,” a highly customized treatment plan that takes into account the client’s specific desires and lifestyle. Clients are then provided with custom locks through Angelo David Couture Extensions & Additions, designed on-site to match hair texture, type, and color, and specifically selected to blend seamlessly into a day-to-day routine. Receding hairlines can be corrected, bangs can be added, and thinning hair can be made to look fuller than it ever was—all with the aid of 100-precent genuine human tresses. Angelo David’s Couture Hair can solve any hair challenge and meet any need, be it volume, length, color, styling control, bangs, or medical considerations.

Photo Credits: Steve White/Staten Arts Photography and Teresa Pyskaty

WHEN : Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 • 9:00am –7:00pm

WHERE : Angelo David Salon • 420 Madison Ave, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10017

About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF)

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded approximately $90 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information on SWCRF, visit: www.waxmancancer.org

Follow SWCRF on social media at:

Facebook: WaxmanCancer | Instagram: @waxmancancer | Twitter: @WaxmanCancer

About Angelo David Pisacreta

A beauty industry veteran, Angelo David Pisacreta is the owner and Creative Director of Angelo David Salon. He is a world-renowned stylist, colorist and makeover specialist. Additionally, he is the originator of Couture Hair Extensions, Fillers, Hairpieces, Additions and Wigs, and developer of The Angelo David Hair Care collection. By pairing his impeccable designing skills with artistic cutting, coloring and styling abilities, Angelo has transformed even the most challenging hair into lust-worthy locks.

About Angelo David Salon

Located on Madison Avenue, the salon boasts a team of highly trained staff members, who are dedicated to making each and every client feel welcome and appreciated. Renowned for Couture Hair Extensions, thinning hair solutions, and Couture Wigs, Angelo David Salon also offers a full range of services and includes seven private VIP Hair Suites. Angelo’s vast experience with hair, hair health and hair growth led him to realize that hair health issues often begin inside the body, not on the surface. Angelo David Hair Care and the Angelo David Couture Brush Collection are all available online at www.angelodavid.com.

Let’s get social:

Facebook: angelodavidsalon | Instagram: @angelodavidhair | Twitter: @angelodavidhair

#blowoutbreastcancer #angelodavidsalon

About 95.5 PLJ

95.5 PLJ is the Preeminent Contemporary Music radio station in the New York Metropolitan area, and Todd & Jayde in the Morning on 95.5 PLJ is the fastest growing morning show in the marketplace.

For more information on 95.5 PLJ, visit: http://www.955plj.nyc/

Follow 95.5 PLJ on social media at:

Facebook: 955PLJ | Instagram: @955plj | Twitter: @955plj