0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The women behind Blue Life & Issa De’ Mar team up to close out the FUNKSHION Fashion Shows of Miami Swim Week 2018, Sunday July 23rd at 10pm. Malibu born Blue Life meets Oahu based Issa de’ mar — Two aesthetically opposite brands originating from different parts of the world united by their love for the beach.

Blue Life debuted show-stopping styles from Resort & Spring 2018 deliveries — All of which, call on Versace’s understated glam looks of the 90’s fusing with Blue Life’s roots of Malibu beach vibes. Blue Life Swim styles are meant to show skin by delicately revealing one’s body through cut outs, plunging necklines, & the iconic Baywatch-style high leg.Blue Life’s twenty-five sun kissed styles being showcased on the runway will be accessorized with Versace inspired jewelry by Los Angeles based, Vanessa Mooney as well as savvy sunglasses by Australia’s Quay Eyewear.

Issa de’ mar displayed their laid back island vibes with pretty pastel pieces from the Tradewinds Cruise 2018 Collection and the Islands Away Spring/Summer 2018 Collections. Issa de’ mar showed new pieces and textures for the 2018 collection, and will also be releasing a kid’s collection for the first time. During the show, Issa de’ mar showed twenty-four looks each with a bit of the island flare they’re known for — Haku’s (flower crowns handmade in Hawaii), shell leis, & coconut hats they’ve collected over the years from both Hawaii & Tahiti.

Notable models walking the show were Havana hottie, Rachell Vallori — A Victoria SecretFavorite. Blonde bombshell, Joy Corrigan — Playboy’s Miss February 2017. And, Brazilianbeauty, Anne De Paula — Winner of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Model Search Competition.Gift bags exploded with goodness from brands such as Brixton, Havaianas, KaiFragrance, Kopari, Spiritual Gangster, Voluspa Candles, Wen by Chaz Dean, Claire’s & Icing, and NYX Cosmetics.

ABOUT PLANET BLUE

www.shopplanetblue.com | @shopbluelife

What began 20 years ago as tiny shop of organic cotton clothing, founded by owner and designer, Ling-Su Chinn, Planet Blue has grown into an international specialty designer and retailer that is redefining the world of boho-chic. With eleven stores and its website shopplanetblue.com shipping to over 100 countries around the world, Planet Blue is loved as the original purveyor of the beachy bohemian aesthetic inspired by its sunny Southern California roots. Planet Blue’s laid back welcoming atmosphere is an enclave for celebrities, in-the-know locals, and anyone seeking cutting-edge women’s fashion.Join us in our pursuit of effortless individuality and an inspired endless summer.

ABOUT ISSA DE’ MAR

www.issademar.com | @issademar

Issa de’ mar designers Marissa Eveland and Melissa Jasniy are good friends who surf and lived on the North Shore of Oahu together. They began by hand sewing each suit and eventually turned the downstairs of their beach bungalow into their sewing studio & creative lair. Marissa has been sewing since she was 11 and has been creating bathing suit patterns and bikinis for herself while growing up on the North Shore and surfing competitively. Melissa grew up surfing the coast of California and moved to Oahu when she was 17, she then got her degree in Fashion Design from The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. They combined their passion, design expertise, and love for surfing and Issa de’ mar was born. They sold suits out of a tiger painted ice cream truck with Roam Hawaii, a mobile marketplace they started with their closest friends. When girls started taking a liking to the cuts and patterns they decided to make their suits available to more people. They officially launched Issa de’ mar March of 2013 and have been overwhelmed by the positive attention and momentum Issa de’ mar has gained. They continue to be inspired by the places they travel, waves they surf, and people they meet! Surfing, sewing and creativity is as much in their bones as there is salt in their hair.