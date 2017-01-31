By Frederic Colier | [email protected]
As the inauguration of our new president promises to take us into unchartered territory, I pondered on how this month’s selection could reflect the unknown of the coming months. Many books finding their way to bookstores fail to find their way to readers, and this is where a perceptive book review can help. This month’s selection offers a wide range of topics. We have a first timer riding side by side with worldwide spiritual celebrities, and, in between, uncanny voices of the present.
RULER OF THE NIGHT BY DAVID MORRELL
(Mulholland Books, pp 342, $27.00)
If you go down the street and ask anyone who is David Morrell, chances are you will be met with a blank stare. And yet, there is not a soul on earth who does not Rambo, the character Morrell created more than 45 years ago. In “Ruler of the Night,” Morrell spruces up a dormant icon of the 19th century British literature, the troubled soul, Thomas de Quincey, here turned detective. De Quincey is famous for writing “Confession of An Opium Eater,” a substance himself relied on to soothe his aching soul. Quite à propos in our age of cannabis legalization.
“Ruler of the Night” is first and foremost a locked-room mystery, where a crime is committed in a train compartment even though no one, but the victim, has access to it. The setup reminds at once of Agatha Christie’s Orient Express. De Quincey happens to be in the train when the crime occurs, and he sets up to find the murderer. But unlike in Christie’s, the “Ruler of the Night” carries a strong metaphor. It is not simply the darkness of the murderer. The title also evokes the monstrous machine that De Quincey perceived as a degradation of humanity. The invention of the train itself, which was to transform the fabric of societies beyond recognition. The shrinking of time and space, which ultimately gave birth to the British Empire. An achievement accomplished not without substantial numbers of victims along the way.
The attraction, beside the plot, here is the prose itself. More layered than many of his peers’, Morrell’s prose tastes of velvet and crimson. The inescapable texture of Victorian era where most horrific murders took place. One can touch both Baudelaire’s flâneur who wanders aimless through Paris’s streets, and E. A. Poe’s bedroom drama in the “Purloin Letter.” Simply addictive.
THE BOOK OF JOY BY DOUGLAS ABRAMS
(Avery, pp 356, $26.00)
A major contradiction lies at the heart of Western societies. The constant pressure towards the quest for happiness. It is no secret that the pressure to be happy creates more anxiety than happiness. Tons of books from fields as varied as sociologies, psychology or self-help, have attempted to deal with this issue. Often providing short-time relief with Band-aid remedies, which, as their names indicate, never last over time. Even before pre-Socratic thinkers it was known that happiness never comes from achievement or success, or wealth, or even fame for that matter. And yet, our Western societies keep on promoting these values, with disastrous results on its members. Depression, neurosis, feeling of inadequacies, feeding an endless loop of existential FOMO, and so on, abound around us.
“The Book of Joy,” is one of these timeless books that aims at cutting straight through the glut of daily self-pressured drives and bad self-talk. Written by the Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama, with Doug Abrams, “The Book of Joy,” details their conversations, which took place over a one-week period in Dharamsala, India. The goal of the book, beyond reuniting the two spiritual leaders, was to teach the world that the quest for happiness is precisely a futile endeavor, because ephemeral. They profess instead to rely on joy, at any moment in life. Especially in time of tragedy and great suffering. Both of them are living proofs having witnessed countless atrocities. “Every tragic situation can become an opportunity.” Abram’s own Eastern interest translates the teaching into accessible lessons. The message is clear and easily absorbed. But like all disciplines, mastery requires a daily practice. No way around it.
WORLD WAR 1 AND AMERICA BY A. SCOTT BERG
(Library of America, pp 896, $40.00)
Besides the inviting silky quality of the paper, this volume from the Library of America offers an impressive collection of articles, essays, personal stories, and declassified documents from WWI, from both participants and observers. The volume aims at providing a never-before kaleidoscope view of the “never again” war, that is the French-German butchery which supposedly was going to be the war that ends all wars.
I can only imagine the headaches A. Scott Berg, the supreme editor of the book, must have experienced to decide what to include and exclude. The wealth of the materials is just staggering, spanning the beginning of the war to the ratification of the infamous “Versailles Treaty.” Lots of names will be recognizable to the modern readers, Edith Wharton, John Reed (who proceeded to go to Russia), Willa Cather, W.E.B Dubois, and of course Woodrow Wilson. But there are many others to whom history has not been so kind and who nonetheless made important contributions. Charles Lauriat is one of them. His telling of the sinking of the “Lusitania” reads like a novel, a first direct personal account of the tragedy during the swift German Torpedo attack. The sinking of the luxury liner was pivotal, for it signaled an important escalation towards the eventual US entry into the WWI conflict in 1917. The major lessons to be learned here come from the abundance of testimonies left to us as vestiges of the past, from which we still try to make sense.
WAVES PASSING IN THE NIGHT BY LAWRENCE WESCHLER
(Bloomsbury, pp 176, $25.00)
If you wonder what “Apocalypse now, “The Godfather,” and “The English Patient,” have in common, you may scratch your head for a while. Yes, they are all films. Congratulations. But think harder? The first two films would have been easy to guess, but when introducing the third title, the Kubrick-Coppola connection falls apart. The connection is what this engaging little book, half memoir half critical conversation, that Lawrence Weschler wrote with bravado, is about. Its subject? The celebration of the great Walter Murch, the nine-time nominee for the Academy Award and three-time its winner. Murch was much more than a sound and film editor. Listen careful Lucas’s very first film, “THX 1138,” and you will understand that at the time of its release, the soundtrack was destined to contribute to its masterpiece status.
But the sophistication of sound editing hides Murch’s other passion. He was for much of his life a devout amateur astrophysicist, chronicling long forgotten connection between the Titius-Bode theory and musical harmony in the universe. I would spare you the details, but the law was supposed to have a progression very much like the Fibonacci numbers, based on planets’ positions and rotations. As you can imagine a sound editor advancing long discredited physics theory did not go down too well. By at the heart of this quixotic quest, Murch questions the nature of knowledge. How do we know what we know? And who is to decide what we should know? If these noises are something you are not used to hear, you are in for a compelling tune.
THE FREEDOM BROKER BY K.J. HOWE
(Freedom Broker, pp 374, $ 26.99)
At “Books du Jour,” we pay special attention to first-timers. They are an important step to the continuity of the book business. Reviewing established authors calls for a safe stance. Taking risks on new voices entail careful scrutiny and measured endorsement. But most often than not, intuition and insight rarely betray. K. J. Howe is one of those safe bets. You know upon reading the first chapters of her novel, “Freedom Broker,” that you are in the presence of an enormous potential. The writing is brisk, the tone confident, and the story not only eye-popping original but also riveting. It is one of those (forgive the cliché) can’t-put-downs as you get enmeshed in the world of K&R. K&R said you? Yes, indeed, which stands for Kidnap and Rescue (though Ransom could have worked). K &R is not an agency or an LLP, but the world revolving around a professional elite dealing with the kidnapping of hostages (estimated at 40,000 a year) and their rescue operations.
The hero of “Freedom Broker,” Thea Paris, the only woman kidnap negotiator in the field, is forced to live through a family tragedy, when her father, Christo, is kidnapped from his yacht off Santorini, while his crew get slaughtered in the assault. Thea sets to tasks to discover the who and why, investigating her father’s past and numerous enemies. But remember, when originality strikes, it does so with delightful surprises. In Howe’s novel, the kidnappers demand nothing. No ransom, no political prisoner exchange, except sending enervating Latin quotes . . . which, for Thea, initiate a perilous journey to settle long-standing family score.