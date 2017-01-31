RULER OF THE NIGHT BY DAVID MORRELL

(Mulholland Books, pp 342, $27.00)

If you go down the street and ask anyone who is David Morrell, chances are you will be met with a blank stare. And yet, there is not a soul on earth who does not Rambo, the character Morrell created more than 45 years ago. In “Ruler of the Night,” Morrell spruces up a dormant icon of the 19th century British literature, the troubled soul, Thomas de Quincey, here turned detective. De Quincey is famous for writing “Confession of An Opium Eater,” a substance himself relied on to soothe his aching soul. Quite à propos in our age of cannabis legalization.

“Ruler of the Night” is first and foremost a locked-room mystery, where a crime is committed in a train compartment even though no one, but the victim, has access to it. The setup reminds at once of Agatha Christie’s Orient Express. De Quincey happens to be in the train when the crime occurs, and he sets up to find the murderer. But unlike in Christie’s, the “Ruler of the Night” carries a strong metaphor. It is not simply the darkness of the murderer. The title also evokes the monstrous machine that De Quincey perceived as a degradation of humanity. The invention of the train itself, which was to transform the fabric of societies beyond recognition. The shrinking of time and space, which ultimately gave birth to the British Empire. An achievement accomplished not without substantial numbers of victims along the way.

The attraction, beside the plot, here is the prose itself. More layered than many of his peers’, Morrell’s prose tastes of velvet and crimson. The inescapable texture of Victorian era where most horrific murders took place. One can touch both Baudelaire’s flâneur who wanders aimless through Paris’s streets, and E. A. Poe’s bedroom drama in the “Purloin Letter.” Simply addictive.