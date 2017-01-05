STAY TUNED FOR A VIDEO FROM FOX 5 INTERVIEW WITH BRANDON MARSHALL!

Yesterday Resident Magazine shot Brandon and Michi Marshall in their beloved downtown Brooklyn in the penthouse at the Brooklyn Trust condo development. Resident Magazine is thrilled to feature the work that Brandon and Michi Marshall have been doing through Project 375 to address the prevalence of mental illness and its effects on one’s personal life as well as their loved ones. In light of the February issue and Valentine’s Day, Resident Magazine wanted to not only show the personal style of the celebrity powerhouse couple but also the love and support that Michi has given to Brandon since his diagnosis.

Fox News came for a behind the scenes look at our photoshoot and spoke to Brandon about his road to recovery and the stigmas attached to mental illness.

