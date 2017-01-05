STAY TUNED FOR A VIDEO FROM FOX 5 INTERVIEW WITH BRANDON MARSHALL!
Yesterday Resident Magazine shot Brandon and Michi Marshall in their beloved downtown Brooklyn in the penthouse at the Brooklyn Trust condo development. Resident Magazine is thrilled to feature the work that Brandon and Michi Marshall have been doing through Project 375 to address the prevalence of mental illness and its effects on one’s personal life as well as their loved ones. In light of the February issue and Valentine’s Day, Resident Magazine wanted to not only show the personal style of the celebrity powerhouse couple but also the love and support that Michi has given to Brandon since his diagnosis.
Fox News came for a behind the scenes look at our photoshoot and spoke to Brandon about his road to recovery and the stigmas attached to mental illness.
Brandon Tyrone Marshall (born March 23, 1984) is an American football wide receiver for the New York Jets of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at UCF, and was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Marshall has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears.
Marshall is known for his ability to break and dodge tackles. He led all NFL wide receivers in yards after first contact for the 2007 NFL season.Regarding Marshall’s breakaway ability, cornerback Brandon Flowers said, “Brandon Marshall is a defensive lineman playing wide receiver. He wants to inflict punishment on you. He wants you to try to tackle him so he can shove you off of him and get more yards. “Cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha said Marshall is “the toughest guy to bring down, one-on-one.”
On December 13, 2009, Marshall set an NFL record for receptions in a game with 21.[3] He also is one of only five players in NFL history to catch at least 100 passes in three consecutive seasons.[4]
Everything changed in 2011 when Brandon Marshall was diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder
While he triumphed under the stadium lights as one of the best wide receivers in professional football, his personal life was in turmoil. For years he struggled with the emotional instability that had crept its way into his life most importantly his relationships and his career. With a diagnosis in hand New York Jets All-Pro, Brandon Marshall was ready to face a different type of opponent.
For Michi Marshall who is certified in Behavioral Forensics and Behavioral Profiling and also holds a B.A in Psychology and a B.S in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida, the diagnosis was her and their revival.
Discovering the unknown allowed them to create a plan and path forward – TOGETHER.
NFL wide receiver, Brandon Marshall is one of the most influential figures in the mental health community. After being diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder in 2010, he co-founded PROJECT 375 to help promote awareness of mental health, end the stigma, and raise funding for treatment.
Michi Marshall is a founder of Project 375 with a passion for mental health. Michi is certified in Behavioral Forensics and Behavioral Profiling and also holds a B.A in Psychology and a B.S in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Florida. After graduation Michi worked at Lakeside Behavioral Healthcare as a Mental Health Technician, Behavioral Forensics Specialist and as an Assessment Specialist.
