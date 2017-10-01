0 SHARES 11 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Judy Auchincloss, Shayne Doty, Margo Langenberg, Edgar Batista Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Jackie Weld Drake, Elizabeth Peabody Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Haydee Morales, Jackie Weld Drake Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Daisy Soros, Fe Fendi, Elizabeth Peabody, Barbara Cirkva-Schumacher, Carolina Herrera Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Adrienne Vittadini, Gianluigi Vittadini Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Tina Beriro, Edgar Batista, Adrienne Vittadini Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Susan Gutfreund & Jackie Weld Drake Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Shayne Doty, Peter Bacanovic Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Sharon Hoge, Christopher Mason Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Roy Kean, Ann Rapp Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Peter Lang, Jean Shafiroff, Jay Gunther Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Mercedes Bograd Lemon, Jackie Weld Drake, Martha Bograd Jacqueline Weld Drake hosts Casita Maria's Fiesta 2017 Cocktail Party Mark Gilbertson, Gretchen Leach

Jackie Weld Drake hosted a celebration for Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education’s upcoming gala, Fiesta! 2017, at her Upper East Side residence last week to celebrate Fiesta’s honoree Elizabeth Peabody.

Guests that attend the cocktail party included: Peter Bacanovic, Edgar Battista, Kitty and Charles Berry, Martha Bograd, Geoffrey Bradfield, Barbara Circkva, David Patrick Columbia, Fe Fendi, Mark Glbertson, Susan Gutfreund, Marife Hernandez and Joel Bell, Carolina and Reinaldo Herrera, Ann and Charlie Johnson, Andrew Kepler, Michel L’Anglais, Margo Langenberg, Mercedes Levin, Iris Love, Annabelle and Alberto Mariaca, Christopher Mason, Haydee Morales (Executive Director of Casita Maria), Jane O’Keefe, Carlos Picon, Ann Rapp, Marc Rosen, Sana Sabbagh, Jean Shafiroff, Daisy Soros, and Kristi Witker Coons.

Each year at Fiesta the Casita Maria Gold Medal of Honor is awarded to outstanding individuals in recognition to their contribution to the worlds of arts, education, and philanthropy. This year, Casita Maria honors three exceptional women: Rosaura Henkel, the Mexican philanthropist extraordinaire for her work with “Duerme Tranquilo” and service to numerous hospitals; New York’s own Elizabeth T. Peabody for her dedication to mental health and compassionate leadership to The Maria Droste Counseling Services; Julia Salvi, the co-founder and visionary behind the renowned Cartagena International Music Festival.

Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education’s Fiesta 2017, Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 at New York’s Plaza Hotel. The Dinner Chairmen are Jacqueline Weld Drake and Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia. Fiesta’s Co-Chairmen are Carolina Herrera and Reinaldo Herrera. Fox TV’s Audrey Puente will be this year’s master of ceremonies. Audrey is the daughter of great Latin percussionist, Tito Puente, himself a Casita alumnus and former honoree.