CATRICE is fashion-obsessed, trend-driven and design-oriented, uniting these passions into one iconic beauty line. CATRICE never stops creating because every woman deserves luxury products with an affordable price tag.

Here are just some of the new and exciting products available.

Rock Couture Extreme Volume Mascara ($7.99)

Rock the catwalk! This mascara features a deep black texture and

an elastomer brush to create perfectly defined lashes, fascinating

volume, a beautiful curl and impressive length. The instant

volume effect is visible from the very first stroke. Also available in

Waterproof

Prêt-À-Volume Smokey Mascara ($6.99)

A vision of velvet! The ­ ber brush combined with the velvety black texture of this mascara delivers volume and definition with no clumping or smudging. Con­firmed to last up to 18 hours! Also available in Waterproof.

Lash Dresser Comb Mascara ($6.99)

Dress up your lashes! Designed to grip the lashes at the root, this “volumaticBRUSH” covers each lash with deep black color. The special comb brush combined with the expert formula ensures intense volume, maximum length and a unique lash-by-lash separation.

The Collection Eyeshadow Palette ($7.99)

More colors, more choices, more possibilities! Each of these new palettes feature nine long-lasting, must-have, highly pigmented powder shadows ranging from light to dark and matt to pearly. Each palette contains a highlighting and contouring shade well-matched to the palette color scheme

Liquid Metal Longlasting Cream Eyeshadow ($5.99)

The creamy metallic formula of this eyeshadow delivers light-reflecting, long-lasting high coverage with the ease of a soft applicator. Apply one shade on the entire lid and then use a lighter shade to highlight the center and blend softly. The result is a wide-eyed, three-dimensional appearance. Available in 5 shades.

Liquid Gel Cushion Eye Liner ($6.99)

This innovative product is revolutionizing the application of eyeliner. The cushion inside is soaked with highly pigmented, feather-light liquid that offers rich, long-lasting color. Apply the formula with a flat, slanted or tapered eyeliner brush for best results.

Prime and Fine Nude Glow Primer ($7.99)

This subtly tinted formula featuring pomegranate oil and fine, light-reflecting pigments ensures a soft finish and flawless complexion. Can be worn as an illuminating base under foundation or on its own for a natural glow.

Prime and Fine Instant Line Smoother ($6.99)

A perfectly even complexion in just seconds! The slightly tinted texture and soft flock applicator of this wrinkle-smoother help to ensure an even complexion around the eyes, for a fresh and youthful appearance.

Liquid Luminizer Strobing Pen ($6.49)

Creates brilliant shades of light! The easy-to-blend texture of this Luminizer is enriched with fine pearls that capture and reflect the light. Apply with the accurate blush applicator to create reflection on the cheekbones, arch of the brows, bridge of the nose, and cupid’s bow for a radiant complexion.

Highlighting Powder ($5.99)

Highlight your best facial features with this soft, velvety powder with a pearl effect. Apply to cheekbones, brow bone and to inner corner of eyes for a radiant yet soft, subtle glow. Now available in Merry Cherry Blossom! for a total of 2 shades.

Lip Dresser Shine Stylo ($7.99)

This creamy yet lightweight formula covers the lip with an intense, glossy finish for a fuller look. Gliding softly onto the lips, the Stylos offer medium coverage in an easy-to-use pen with a professional click-mechanism. Just click the button to release the color! Available in 6 shades.

Cream Lip Artist ($6.99)

Featuring a light and extremely creamy formula, this pen lipstick provides lips with bright color and a shiny, satin finish. The texture leaves lips visibly soft and cushiony smooth. Available in 6 shades

Lip Foundation Pencil ($3.99)

Matt meets nude! The result: multifunctional lip pencils with a fast-drying, smooth formula and a velvety-matt finish. Lips can be contoured, primed or completely covered in various shades to mimic skin tones. The pencil softly glides across the lips and intensifies the color applied on top. Available in3 shades.

Beautifying Lip Smoother ($4.99)

This silky, liquid lip balm sets with a shiny finish to visibly even out fine lines. Deposits buildable color evenly with a unique flock applicator for a clean, mess-free application. Now available in Greatest Mauvie Ever for a total of 3 shades

All Round Beautifying Concealer Eye Lip Pencil ($3.99)

This multitalent should not be missing from any beauty bag! The concealer can be used to cover and contour the eyes and lips, reliably hiding small flaws with absolute precision and helping to prevent lipstick from smudging. It can also be used as a highlighter, creating beautiful accents below the arch of the brows or in the inner corners of the eyes. Available in 3 shades