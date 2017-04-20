Motherhood Is a B#tch, a follow up to Stern’s 2009 best-seller, If You Give a Mom a Martini… 100 Ways to Find 10 Blissful Minutes for Yourself, is the modern mom’s guide for dealing with the day-to-day chaos of child rearing with style, savvy and grace. The book provides an easy, light-hearted program to empower frazzled moms to channel their inner b#tch and seize control of their lives. Stern tells it like it is, explaining how women can lose their sense of self once they have children and why it’s important to reclaim it.

Guests enjoyed “deLysscious” ice cream sundaes, cake designed by Danette Tagla, and cocktails including the Lyss’ signature B#tchtini made from with rosé, watermelon vodka and watermelon juice. Stern then encouraged people to ask questions, read the book and learn more about how they can help every mom through motherhood.

Thirteen years ago Stern founded Divalysscious Moms, a networking company specifically for moms, with cool, chic, kid-friendly activities like a grand opening of the Fendi Kids boutique on Fifth Avenue. There is usually swag in the form of gift bags, but most important, mothers get to have fun and meet other moms. Stern, who is the mother of three children ranging in age from toddler to teenager, tackles the toughest issues facing moms today drawing from personal experiences. She explains in 10 easily digestible steps how moms who may no longer recognize the person staring back in the mirror can regain their once fierce and fab self. “Being a bitch is not about ranting, raving or ripping someone’s head off for the fun of it,” explains Stern. “It’s about confidence and control and knowing when and where to dig your four-inch heels into the ground. It’s about standing up for yourself and giving voice to your needs and feelings. It’s about not being selfless or selfish, but striking the right balance between the two.”

Motherhood Is a B#tch is written for all moms – ranging from the stressed-out working mom to the harried stay-at-home mom – who have sacrificed their lives, careers, bodies and sanities to become mothers. The book provides helpful hints and tips to prioritize, organize and delegate. It was published on April 18, 2017 and is available from Barnes & Noble and Amazon.



