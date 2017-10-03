0 SHARES 15 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Last night, Ultra premium Ukrainian vodka brand Zirkova One+Together, whose non profit counterpart is the charitable organization We Are One+Together, presented a very special birthday celebration for noted philanthropist and socialite Emma Snowdon-Jones, supporting the non profit organizations Citta.org and Apne Aap.

Guests joining Snowdon-Jones at Manhattan’s Lovage Rooftop, including renowned photographer Mick Rock, film director Neil Burger, noted interior designer Geoffrey Bradfield, and studio 54 legend Carmen D’Alessio enjoyed signature Zirkova jasmine cocktails whilst dancing to music from DJ Keiichiro Nakajima. Guests were also treated to an opportunity of hearing about Citta and Apne Aap’s various charitable endeavours – from Citta’s work building schools, hospitals, and women’s cooperatives in India, Mexico, and Nepal, to Apne Aap’s work in combating child prostitution and child sex trafficking globally, whilst ending intergenerational prostitution.

Emma Snowdon-Jones joined by Alva Chin,, Ann Caruso, Bob Morris, Carmen D’ Alessio, David Atrakchi, Dolly Fox (Factory Girl), David Atrakchi, Dolly Fox, Frederick Anderson, Geoffrey Bradfield, Indira Cesarine, Michael Daube (Founder of Citta), Mick Rock, Neil Burger (Film Director), Patric Hanley (Louis Vuitton US Painter)











