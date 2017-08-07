0 SHARES 14 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

For Lollapalooza this weekend, celebrities including SERAYAH (Empire), Rumer Willis (Empire), Brandi Cyrus (Cyrus Vs. Cyrus), and Iggy Rodriguez (The Bachelorette) stopped by The Bed Head Hotel, a festival pop-up at Hard Rock Chicago.

DJ Performances by Rumer Willis (Empire), Brandi Cyrus (Cyrus Vs. Cyrus), Dani Thorne and The Naven Twins Guest visits by SERAYAH (Empire) and Iggy Rodriguez (The Bachelorette) Activations by Chicago graffiti artist JC Rivera, House of Shroom, Zespri, Related Garments + more.

Celebrity Sightings at the Bed Head Hotel for Lollapalooza

Bed Head by TIGI took over the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown Chicago on August 4th and 5th during the festival weekend, transforming the space into a destination for concert goers before and after the music festival. Serayah (Empire) and Iggy Rodriguez (The Bachelorette) stopped by to engage at The Bed Head Hotel and take in the stunning cityscape views from the Hard Rock Hotel Chicago’s 4th floor terrace. The event featured DJ performances by celebrity talent and fashion influencers such as Rumer Willis, Brandi Cyrus, Dani Thorne, Lindsay Luv and The Naven Twins as well as local notable Chicago DJs Jill Strange, Alissa Jo and Phil Rizzo and top Chicago-based street artist JC Rivera did a live graffiti chalk-art installation in the Hard Rock Hotel lobby.