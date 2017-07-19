0 SHARES 9 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Even though it is hot outside, patrons who were given a taste of Christmas in July had nothing but winter on their mind. The Art of Celebrating the Holidays, hosted by Champagne Taittinger at Eventi Hotel in New York City, drew in crowds as they sipped on a full selection of their fine wines, along with a tempting array of hors d’oeuvres and a Parisian raw bar.

A scrumptious selection of desserts was presented by renowned Master Pastry Chef and Chocolatier, Jacques Torres. They included macaroons in luscious flavors and artisan chocolates. Torres also crafted an edible flute for guests to enjoy with a pouring of Champagne Taittinger’s Brut La Francais.

Explore Champagne Taittinger’s fine line of wines and enjoy your own “Christmas in July.” Their selections include Brut La Francais; Prestige Rose; Nocturne; Nocturne Rose; Prelude Grands Crus; Comtes de Champagne Blancs de Blancs 2006 and Comtes de Champagne Rose 2006. And in December of 2016, just in time for the winter holiday season, Champagne Taittinger is launching their latest offering, Nocturne Rose. This smooth, Rose Champagne is ideal to enjoy in the evenings with guests and will be wonderful to toast the New Year.

Plan your holiday gift giving with Champagne Taittinger’s beautifully bottled wines. For more information on Champagne Taittinger, please visit their web site at http://www.taittinger.com/.