A NIGHT AT THE ICEHOTEL

Located 200 km above the Arctic Circle in Jukkasjärvi is the art and design centric ICEHOTEL. What started as a design experiment 27 years ago by founder Yngvt Bergvist to attract visitors to the region has grown into a year round full service hotel that is crafted from blocks of ice by artists from around the world. This year marks the launch of ICEHOTEL 365 with ‘permanent’ ice rooms sustainably maintained by solar powered refrigeration technology that keeps the hotel at a steady 20 degrees Farenheit (-5 degrees Celsius) year round. Traditionally, the ICEHOTEL rooms and 35 art suites would melt back into its source- the adjacent Torne River, by May, the 365 rooms will remain open during spring and summer. Though ice ‘glamping’ doesn’t come cheap with ice rooms starting at $600 and going up to $1000 for the luxury suites equipped with ensuite bathrooms and saunas located in the ICEHOTEL 365.

In keeping with the Ice theme, this is also home to the original ICEBAR launched in 1994 where guests can sit on ice stools lined with reindeer skins and sip cocktails in ice crafted glasses. Every year the ICEBAR is redesigned by different artists who take inspiration from a central theme to create a unique experience for visitors.

As one of the top restaurant’s in Northern Sweden, be sure to stop by their warm restaurant and dabble in Chef Alexander Meier’s delicious Nordic tasting menu featuring local provisions like moose, reindeer, and arctic char all served on plates and bowls crafted from ice from the Torne River.