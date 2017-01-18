ONE OF THE GREAT MUSICALS OF THE 21ST CENTURY. THE GREAT COMET CASTS A BRIGHT NEW LIGHT ON BROADWAY AND LEAVES YOU GLOWING WITH HOPE FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE. BRILLIANTLY UNCONVENTIONAL.”

Adam Feldman, TIME OUT NEW YORK

Set in the heart of Manhattan, The Chatwal Hotel has long been immersed in the glitz and glamour of New York’s world-renowned theatre productions. In honor of its history, steeped in the dramatic thrills and glories of the Golden Age Broadway era, the luxury boutique hotel has partnered with new Broadway musical production, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, to offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience.

The offering includes two premium experience tickets to the production debuting at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), which is a located just moments from The Chatwal. Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) THE GREAT COMET features Josh Groban as ‘Pierre’ and Denée Benton as ‘Natasha’ and showcases Malloy’s inspired adaptation of a 70-page slice of Leo Tolstoy’s Russian masterpiece, “War and Peace.” The unique theatrical experience sees how the creative team has reimagined the Imperial Theatre as an opulent Russian salon, where every seat provides a unique perspective and puts the audience just inches away from Tolstoy’s brash young lovers as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

“THE GREAT COMET” package at The Chatwal includes a stay in a Junior Suite (and above categories), a gourmet pre-theatre dining experience for two at The Chatwal’s iconic Lambs Club Restaurant and Bar by Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and two premium experience tickets to the musical. A Playbill, exclusively signed by the cast of the production is also included as a VIP welcome gift. Rates begin at $1,545 per night based on two guests. The offer is valid for stays through September 4th, 2017.

Located on West 44th Street, The Chatwal is just steps away from the best entertainment, dining and shopping in town. The Chatwal, a Luxury Collection Hotel has several specialty themed suites with some of the largest hotel terraces in Manhattan.

THE CHATWAL, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL

