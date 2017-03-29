The New York Republican Party today announced the appointment of accomplished financial executive and civic leader Chele Chiavacci Farley as New York City Finance Chair. Ms. Chiavacci Farley will be charged with spearheading the committee’s fundraising operations in New York City heading into the important mayor’s race this year, where incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio faces multiple criminal investigations and consistently low job-approval ratings.

“Chele Chiavacci-Farley is a whip-smart and respected professional who brings a wealth of connections to the position of New York City finance chair,” said State GOP Chairman Ed Cox. “As one one of New York City’s known and respected residents, she will utilize her longstanding community and professional ties to build out our fundraising operation heading into what will be the most important national election in 2017. We are fortunate to have Chele as an ambassador of our Party and to help ensure we have the resources to defeat Bill de Blasio.”

“I’m thrilled to accept the position of New York City Finance Chair for the State Republican Party,” said Chele Chiavacci Farley. “We just helped elect a Republican President, and now we are turning our sights to New York City, where we must make Bill de Blasio a one-term mayor. There is a real sense of excitement out there and I’m honored to take on the important task of making sure the Party has the resources it needs to reach voters about a better path forward for our great city.”

Ms. Chiavacci Farley currently serves as Partner and Managing Director of Mistral Capital International, a private equity firm in New York City, where she is responsible for global principal investments, primarily in the areas of energy and real estate. She currently sits on the Management Committee and Board of Directors of Palmilla San Jose Inmobiliaria, a luxury real estate resort development in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She formerly was on several energy company boards, including that of Hocol, the third-largest energy producer in Colombia. She previously worked at UBS Capital and Goldman, Sachs. Chele also sits on the Stanford

University Libraries and Academic Information Resources Advisory Board, Stanford University’s Archeology Center Advisory Board, as well as the New York Alumni Board of the University. Along with former Senator Bill Bradley, she is Co-Chair of the East Coast Advisory Board of Questbridge, which partners with 35 prestigious universities (including Stanford, Yale, Princeton & MIT) to send 2,000 smart low-income students to these schools annually and free of charge. She sits on the board of the WordPress Foundation, is active with the Alzheimer’s Association and is a member of their NYC Steering Committee. Chele is also a member of YPO, the Young Presidents’ Organization, and sits on YPO’s Northeastern US Regional Board. Chele received both a B.S. and M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.