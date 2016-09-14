CHIARA BONI LA PETITE ROBE Presents Spring/Summer 2017 Collection at NYFW

For her Spring/Summer 2017 collection, Chiara Boni returns to New York, inspired by the sophisticated look of the perfect ladies populating New York’s posh Upper East Side. The collection of this Florentine designer was presented with a Runway Show on Tuesday, September 13, at The Dock in Skylight Moynihan Station.

The Chiara Boni La Petite Robe show opened with an artistic video directed by up-and-coming talent Stefano Poletti, in which he created an ambiance of the refined era of the 1950s that embodies the modern, chic and effortless spirit of Chiara Boni’s design aesthetic.

La Petite Robe iconic jersey fabric is crafted for hyper feminine dresses cut in fitted silhouettes and midi lengths, as well as romantic styles with tight bodices and flared tulle skirts, punctuated by charming embroideries.

For the first time, Chiara Boni also introduces a collection of accessories, designed to reflect the most authentic spirit of the brand. Jersey and fishnet are worked for lady- like slingbacks and ballerinas embellished with tiny bows and embroideries. A rich jacquard fabric is also used for elegant clutches and small shoulder bags.

A lively finale for the collection, accompanied by the rythmic beats of samba and cha cha, created by Mangaboo is the introduction of swimwear with rich details, a particular focus is on the sleeves, coming in a range of variations.

Guests included: Mischa Barton, Alina Baikova, Kiera Chaplin, Cary Deuber, Aviva Drescher, Siggy Flicker, Stephanie Hollman, Jeanine Pirro, Ginevra Rossini, Alicia Rountree, and Stephanie Ruhle.