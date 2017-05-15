China Institute and China Beauty Charity Fund are hosting an intimate, invite-only conversation with China Fashion Gala honoree Visual Artist and Photographer Chen Man and couture designer Lan Yu, who’s work will be featured in a full-length haute couture show during the Gala that evening. Joe Zee, the editor in Chief of Yahoo! Style, will be sitting down with Chen Man and Lan Yu to talk with the artists about their creative process and inspiration, stories behind some of their favorite works, and insights on China’s fashion industry.

Where: Tribeca Three Sixty (10 Desbrosses St, New York, NY)

Date: Sunday, May 7th, 2017

Time: 3:30pm – 5pm, Cocktails 5pm – 6pm

East Meets West at the China Institute Gala

On Sunday the China Institute and the China Beauty Charity Fund partnered together to recognize individuals making outstanding contributions to China’s fashion scene by fusing the country’s deep-rooted traditions with modern interests and means of expression. Building off the success of last year’s China Institute Spring Fashion Luncheon honoring Guo Pei, this year’s Gala celebrates the acclaimed legacy and aesthetics of Chinese design by honoring the individuals mentioned above. Proceeds from the 2017 China Fashion Gala will support the China Beauty Charity Fund Scholarship at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York.

This year’s Gala advisors include the legendary fashion icons Valentino, Vivienne Tam, Christian Louboutin, Zang Toi, Nicole Miller and Valerie Steele.

Held at the stunning Tribeca Three sixty which offers panoramic views of downtown New York, fashion notables in attendance included Yeohlee Tang, Nicky Hilton, Rushka Bergman, Carmen dell’Orifice, Joe Zee, Miss Universe Iris Mittineare, Vivienne Tam and other VIP guests.

Kicking off the esteemed event was an intimate, invite-only conversation with China Fashion Gala honoree Visual Artist and Photographer Chen Man and couture designer Lan Yu, led by Joe Zee, the editor in Chief of Yahoo! Style. They spoke about their creative process and inspiration, stories behind some of their favorite works, and insights on China’s fashion industry.

Culminating the gala dinner celebrated designer Lan Yu held a glamorous fashion show whose ethereal creations left the audience breathless.

BACKGROUND ON CHEN MAN AND LAN YU

Chen Man

Chen Man, who has been called to the Annie Leibovitz of China, has made outstanding contributions to China’s growing fashion scene and is known for her extensive fashion photography portfolio. She has shot Rihanna, Victoria Beckham, Nicole Kidman, and a multitude of other influential celebrities, and her work has appeared in outlets including Harpers Bazaar, Vogue and Elle. Her photography – which lies at the intersection of style, beauty and fashion – presents her innate fondness for glamour.

Lan Yu

Fashion designer Lan Yu’s clothing line LANYU has been globally acclaimed and praised. One of Asia’s most influential designers, Lan Yu has been awarded, China’s Top Ten Designers” by the China Designer Association, “Designer with the Highest Media Attention”, “Asia’s Most Influential Designer” at the Asian Fashion Awards, “Most Favored Designer by Superstars” by Cosmopolitan, Forbes China’s list of “2014 Forbes China 30 Under 30. Her designs have been featured at New York Fashion Week and worn by numerous celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.

Photo Credits: David Lominska, Diana De Rosa Photography, Hope Gainer