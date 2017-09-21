0 SHARES 6 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

CHOCHENG is a womenswear designer label launched by designer Cho Cho Cheng, who studied fashion and costume design at the Parsons School of Design and took an apprenticeship in Savile Row, London to study traditional British tailoring.

The collection is inspired by the 1957 film, Witness for the Prosecution, starring Marlene Dietrich and the glamour and femininity as exemplified by her personal wardrobe during the golden age of Haute Couture from 1947-1957. Comprised mainly of separates and knits, the collection features a seductively fitted silhouette — jackets and dresses with nipped-in waists and padded shoulders are structured in supple cotton bouclé and finely heathered tweeds of cotton and linen, with touches of embroidered silk lace and signature handmade petals and fans as embellishment.

Striped cotton sweaters are layered to enhance the classic tailoring with nonchalant modernity. Braided knit cardigans and neatly cropped jackets are paired with demure knee-length skirts and shorts, softened with touches of silk crepe. Inspired by Andy Warhol silkscreen portraits of iconic celebrities, the collection is rendered in vivid shades of rose, lavender, violet and red. Hand embroideries with natural glass beads impart drama and mystery, with a whimsical touch.

Attended guests included: Carol Alt (Model), David Foster (Music Producer, Song Writter), India de Beaufort (Actress, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Kimberly Guilfoyle (Fox News Personality), Phillip Bloch (Celebrity Stylist), Rushka Bergman (Celebrity Stylist), Victoria Silvstedt (Model) Also attended: Carola Jain, Chris Mack, Consuelo Costin Vanderbilt, Dori Cooperman, Jennifer Creel, Lilian Stern, Marieline Grinda, Tracey Amon, Tracy Stern, Susan Shin, Valesca Guerrand-Hermes and others.












