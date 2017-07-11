0 SHARES 41 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

The concept behind the Christian Louboutin Nudes collection is simple and inclusive: offer women of all skin tones a shoe to match. Christian Louboutin launched the innovative Nudes collection in 2013 with four shoes that catered to women of varying skin tones. In the years following, the designer has continued building on the collection.

For Spring 2017, Christian Louboutin continues to expand on the story, undressing the notion of a nude shoe as a ‘simple’ closet option with the introduction of fashion styles into the offering.

The first, Christeriva, is an ankle-wrap heel derived from a theme close to the brand—ballet. Punctuated by all over nude grosgrain ribbons, Christeriva delivers high impact on a modern, feminine silhouette. True to its dance inspiration, the shoe bears a lace-up ribbon around the ankle that reinforces the idea of dressing and undressing often seen in Christian Louboutin’s work. Complete with a grosgrain double bow affixed atop a peep-toe, Christeriva takes to an ultra-soft nappa leather base in seven shades of nude.

Going for the power play, platform Cherrysandal embodies Christian’s philosophy: “Nude is not a colour, it’s concept.” Exuding a ‘cool girl’ vibe, Cherrysandal’s chunky design stems from the ‘Le Temps Des Cerises’ theme found in the designer’s Spring 2017 collection. The shoe is fully equipped with a PVC back that secures the foot while also intimating the appearance of a floating ankle strap. The translucent nature of the PVC band provides an additional layer of illusion, adding a surreal element of nakedness to the shoe.

Both are available in seven different shades and have the iconic red bottom, as per usual.



Credit Les façons