ABOUT CHRISTIAN SIRIANO:

Following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008. The Christian Siriano collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week, and presented in New York and Paris to retailers. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design – from fantasy evening gowns and cocktail dresses to tailored sportswear, intricately detailed shoes and accessories – the collection can be found at Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and other department stores and specialty boutiques around the globe. In 2012 the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened on Elizabeth Street in New York City, and in 2013 he was inducted as a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).

Dubbed “the new king of old-school glamour” by Elle and “the next billion-dollar designer” by Yahoo! Style, his designs have appeared on the world’s biggest stars and most prestigious red carpets. In addition to First Lady Michelle Obama, he counts entertainment’s leading ladies as his clients, from stars of film (Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Kate Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shailene Woodley, Patricia Arquette, Emily Blunt, Sharon Stone) to icons of music (Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Carrie Underwood) to stars of television (Kerry Washington, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, Lea Michele, Emma Roberts, Christina Hendricks, Heidi Klum, Oprah Winfrey, Edie Falco) and darlings of fashion (Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung, Dita Von Teese, Kate Upton, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha), to name just a few.

Christian Siriano also designs four seasonal collections of affordable shoes and handbags for Payless ShoeSource, an ongoing guest designer collaboration since 2009. In 2016 he designed a collaboration collection with Lane Bryant. Other design partnerships have included a makeup line for Victoria’s Secret, and clothing and/or accessories with Best Buy, HSN, Disney, Nordstrom, Puma, Starbucks, Spiegel, and others. He is the youngest person to ever appear on the Crain’s “40 Under 40” list, was a member of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in 2015, and he co-founded accessories e-commerce retailer “Send the Trend” and served as Chief Curator until its acquisition by QVC in 2012. “Silhouette,” his first fragrance, launched in 2014. Christian Siriano intimates, eyewear, home/bedding, and beauty collections all launched in 2015 and 2016.