A CLOSER LOOK AT OUR SEPTEMBER COVER SHOOT LOCATION

Widely considered SoHo’s most architecturally significant residence, this exquisite, one-of-a-kind penthouse is the crown jewel of 94 Thompson Street. This dazzling aerie was ingeniously conceived by architects Nico Rensch and Victoria Blau as an antidote to mundanity. The world’s rarest and most exquisite natural materials adorn every surface. Hand-rubbed larch wood warms expanses of honed volcanic basalt, collaborating to conjure a serene, modern palette. Soaring panels of glass dissolve boundaries and celebrate light and tranquility, most evocatively in the resplendent zen garden that unites the space. The triple-height great room boasts a grand fireplace, 23-foot ceilings, and doubles as a world-class home theater. The banquet-size dining room can attract attention as the center of the home for expansive gatherings, or disappear completely at the touch of a button.

High above, three lushly planted terraces on two levels offer approximately 2,200 square feet of private outdoor space. The upper terrace offers panoramic 360 degree views of the iconic downtown skyline.

94 Thompson Street is a boutique cooperative with a sterling reputation for preserving the privacy and quietude of its residents.