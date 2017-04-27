The Monty Buck by St. John Frizell (Fort Defiance)

http://www.fortdefiancebrooklyn.com/

0.75 oz Laird’s Bonded Apple Brandy

0.75 oz Demerara rum (I use El Dorado 5 Year Old)

0.50 oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

0.50 lime juice

1 dash Angostura bitters

2 dashes pimento dram (optional)

Ginger beer (I use Q ginger beer)

“This drink is based on the tiki classic called the Suffering Bastard, which blends whiskey and gin, and ginger. The Suffering Bastard is associated, believe it or not, with the WWII Battle of El Alamein, which was won by the British general Bernard Law “Monty” Montgomery. This drink is named after him.

My Fellow Traveler by Christian Orlando (Seamstress)

http://seamstressny.com/

1.5 oz Elijah Craig Bourbon

.5 oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

.5 oz Manzanilla Dry Sherry

.5 oz Lemongrass Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

3 Dashes of Dutches Colonial Bitters

Splash of Soda Water

Style: Fizz/Shaken

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Lemongrass Sprig

Combine all ingredients except soda and shake over ice. Strain and top with soda.

“A crisp, refreshing cocktail, with hints of ginger, citrus and lemongrass. Perfect for summer days or nights.”

Daydreamer by Gates Otsuji (The Standard Grill)

http://www.thestandardgrill.com/#home

1 oz Botanist Gin

1 oz Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

.5 oz Cardamaro

.5 oz clarified lemon juice

Rosewater

Combine all ingredients except rosewater in an ice-filled shaker. Add three drops of rosewater, cap the shaker & shake well. Fine strain into a wine glass, add ice & garnish with a lemon twist

“Summertime is wonderful — we get more sunlight, the days are filled with warm breezes, and even our style of drinking relaxes, as we embrace lighter flavors & textures. The Daydreamer embodies those moments of leisure when summertime helps us take ourselves less seriously, when we appreciate the good things in life & stop rushing through the hours. Botanist is a serious gin, but Domaine de Canton teases out its softer side, with Cardamaro bringing a touch of whimsy to the taste.”