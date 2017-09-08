 

Adjacent​ ​to​ ​Bryant​ ​Park​ ​lies​ ​an​ ​unexpected​ ​jewel​ ​of​ ​New​ ​York​ ​City,​ ​by​ ​the​ ​name​ ​of Coffeemania.​ ​Coffeemania​ ​opened​ ​its​ ​doors​ ​as​ ​a​ ​Moscow-based​ ​chain​ ​restaurant​ ​in​ ​2001,​ ​and officially​ ​expanded​ ​its​ ​services​ ​to​ ​NYC​ ​in​ ​2017.​ ​Coffeemania​ ​describes​ ​their​ ​restaurant​ ​as​ ​one that​ ​provides​ ​a​ ​casual​ ​approach​ ​to​ ​Contemporary​ ​American​ ​cuisine,​ ​serving​ ​up​ ​seasonal​ ​fare by​ ​incorporating​ ​classic​ ​French​ ​techniques​ ​with​ ​hints​ ​of​ ​Asian​ ​influence.​ ​This​ ​restaurant​ ​offers an​ ​international​ ​feel​ ​in​ ​not​ ​only​ ​their​ ​food,​ ​but​ ​with​ ​their​ ​staff​ ​support​ ​as​ ​well;​ ​a​ ​good​ ​portion​ ​of their​ ​employees​ ​were​ ​temporarily​ ​located​ ​to​ ​the​ ​NYC​ ​location.

 

 

Don’t​ ​let​ ​its​ ​name​ ​fool​ ​you​ ​—​ ​Coffeemania​ ​offers​ ​multiple​ ​options​ ​outside​ ​the​ ​realm​ ​of​ ​coffee.

 

Their​ ​brunch​ ​menu​ ​offers​ ​items​ ​such​ ​as​ ​Duck​ ​and​ ​Waffles​ ​and​ ​a​ ​Lobster​ ​Uni​ ​Benedict,​ ​dishes that​ ​aren’t​ ​usual​ ​choices​ ​on​ ​any​ ​other​ ​brunch​ ​menu​ ​in​ ​the​ ​city.

 

A​ ​highly​ ​recommended​ ​menu​ ​option​ ​is​ ​their​ ​truffle​ ​burger,​ ​made​ ​with​ ​a​ ​beef​ ​patty​ ​of​ ​sirloin​ ​beef and​ ​chuck,​ ​grilled​ ​to​ ​perfection​ ​on​ ​their​ ​world​ ​class​ ​Josper​ ​grill.​ ​The​ ​Josper​ ​grill​ ​is​ ​a​ ​special coal-burning​ ​grill​ ​that​ ​gives​ ​food​ ​a​ ​special​ ​smokey​ ​flavor,​ ​in​ ​comparison​ ​to​ ​the​ ​standard​ ​gas grills;​ ​it​ ​is​ ​one​ ​of​ ​five​ ​in​ ​all​ ​of​ ​New​ ​York​ ​City.

 

 

For​ ​those​ ​with​ ​a​ ​lighter​ ​palate,​ ​try​ ​their​ ​refreshing​ ​Hamachi​ ​Ceviche​ ​for​ ​a​ ​starter​ ​and​ ​the​ ​Seared Sea​ ​Scallops​ ​for​ ​an​ ​entree.

 

Heading​ ​to​ ​Coffeemania​ ​with​ ​a​ ​few​ ​friends​ ​and​ ​would​ ​like​ ​a​ ​few​ ​bites​ ​to​ ​eat?​ ​Go​ ​for​ ​their​ ​Josper wings​ ​or​ ​the​ ​Pelmeni​ ​(Russian​ ​pork​ ​and​ ​beef​ ​dumplings,​ ​creme​ ​fraiche​ ​and​ ​salsa).

 

This​ ​restaurant​ ​has​ ​a​ ​number​ ​of​ ​drinks​ ​to​ ​complement​ ​your​ ​food,​ ​including​ ​the​ ​glorious​ ​Ginger Tea,​ ​Jasmine​ ​and​ ​Mango​ ​Iced​ ​Tea​ ​or​ ​the​ ​Matcha​ ​&​ ​Almond​ ​Latte.

