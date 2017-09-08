Adjacent to Bryant Park lies an unexpected jewel of New York City, by the name of Coffeemania. Coffeemania opened its doors as a Moscow-based chain restaurant in 2001, and officially expanded its services to NYC in 2017. Coffeemania describes their restaurant as one that provides a casual approach to Contemporary American cuisine, serving up seasonal fare by incorporating classic French techniques with hints of Asian influence. This restaurant offers an international feel in not only their food, but with their staff support as well; a good portion of their employees were temporarily located to the NYC location.
Don’t let its name fool you — Coffeemania offers multiple options outside the realm of coffee.
Their brunch menu offers items such as Duck and Waffles and a Lobster Uni Benedict, dishes that aren’t usual choices on any other brunch menu in the city.
A highly recommended menu option is their truffle burger, made with a beef patty of sirloin beef and chuck, grilled to perfection on their world class Josper grill. The Josper grill is a special coal-burning grill that gives food a special smokey flavor, in comparison to the standard gas grills; it is one of five in all of New York City.
For those with a lighter palate, try their refreshing Hamachi Ceviche for a starter and the Seared Sea Scallops for an entree.
Heading to Coffeemania with a few friends and would like a few bites to eat? Go for their Josper wings or the Pelmeni (Russian pork and beef dumplings, creme fraiche and salsa).
This restaurant has a number of drinks to complement your food, including the glorious Ginger Tea, Jasmine and Mango Iced Tea or the Matcha & Almond Latte.
coffeemanianyc.com