Wine Making:

100% Verdejo. Celebrated winemaker Angel Calleja, who completed his 40th harvest in 2015, has applied his 40 years of know how to a very se,left choice of grapes from 40 add year old vines. On the lees and potent Verdejo is a historic sampling of the harvests and passion for the wine of Rueda, sure to become a standard bearer for Cuatro Rayas.

Tasting Note:

Color: play lemon yellow with greenish hues. On the nose: clean and intense with a strong emblematic Verdejo aroma - fennel, lowland forest, and natural springs. Mouthfeel: big and long with much structure and great persistence. Very velvety start.

Matching:

Parings: rice, pasta, fish, and white meats. Its structure hold sup well to a good beef stew. Serving temperature: 6-8* Celsius.

Wine Making:

100% Verdejo. Stainless steel vats fermented using native yeasts and lees stirring for a minimum of 4 months. Fermentation temperature: 15* C. Fermentation period: 21 days. Cool maceration: 24 hours, 6*C. Contains sulphites.

Tasting Note:

Premium white wine vilified entirely from verdejo grape variety, selected from our own vineyards with more than a century old. A wine with golden yellow color and greenish undertones. Clean, powerful and fresh on the nose, which is varietal characteristic. Fruity and herbal with a hint of fennel coming through. Full favored, powerful but well balanced with a silky texture, hints of white fruit and herbs.

Matching:

Grilled fish and meat, seafood, cheese. Serving temperature: 6-8* C.