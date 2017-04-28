With Mother’s Day approaching, we asked Ice-T and Coco how they plan to celebrate, but in their family it’s all about Grandma- as the couple takes time to celebrate their parenthood in different ways each day. As far as motherhood, Coco Austin loves being a mommy to Chanel , but said there are no plans for baby number two. The always impeccably-styled Coco Rocha talked motherhood and fashion, explaining how important is it for her baby stroller to be as fashionable as it is functional. When it comes to her daughter, Ioni’s style, she told us it’s all about the shoes right now. Baby Ioni even takes after her model mom, as she likes to style herself with accessories and pose for photos. Coco’s favorite part of motherhood is mommy-daughter time and watching Ioni surprise her with new mannerisms she picks up every day. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed passed hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails, along with upbeat tunes by DJ Manneeni. Attendees had the chance to demo the CYBEX YEMA Baby Carriers and even pose with Paco the parrot in the photo booth by Self Portrait Project.