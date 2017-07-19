0 SHARES 12 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Dan’s ClambakeMTK, returned this year after much acclaim as a sold-out debut event in 2016. Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa hosted this ocean-side food-and-drink celebration, where guests were invited to sip, savor and dance the night away just feet above the sand. And it was more than just incredible clams with surf & turf on the menu: Dan’s ClambakeMTK once again highlighted coastal cuisine from renowned chefs across the East End and beyond, from restaurants such as Duryea’s Lobster Deck, Westlake Fish House, Seamore’s and Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More! Hosting this phenomenal event was Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian of Food Network’s Chopped, The Kitchen, Top 5 and his newest primetime hit, Cooks vs. Cons, author of celebrated cookbook “My Perfect Pantry,” and Chef/Owner of The Lambs Club, The National in NYC, The National in Greenwich, CT, The Water Club at Borgata in Atlantic City, Georgie and The Garden Bar at Montage Beverly Hills, Point Royal and Counterpoint at The Diplomat Beach Resort and co-creator of Pro For Home food storage system, alongside his wife Margaret Zakarian, President of Zakarian Hospitality, co-author of “My Perfect Pantry” and co-creator of Pro For Home food storage container system. Dan’s ClambakeMTK is known as the ultimate Montauk event.

Confirmed participating restaurants:

The Beach Club at Gurney’s

Bex Waffles

Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Hoodoos MTK

Lynn’s Hula Hut

MMEink Group

Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina

Muse at the End

New York Prime Beef

Scarpetta Beach

Seamore’s

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More!

Swallow East Restaurant

Two Forks

Westlake Fish House

A portion of this year’s ticket proceeds from Dan’s ClambakeMTK will benefit The Retreat, which provides safety, shelter and support for victims of domestic abuse and works to break the cycle of family violence.