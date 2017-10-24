2 SHARES 119 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

On Wednesday October 18, 2017 Blueprint +Co along with Resident Magazine and Udo Spreitzenbarth hosted a party for Shark Tank star Daymond John to celebrate the October cover. Guests enjoyed vegan delicacies by Beyond Sushi, libations produced by Liquid Lab with Alacran Tequila along with wines from Forever Young with panoramic skyline views from the Penthouse of Blueprint + Co. VIP guests in attendance included RHONY star Dorinda Medley, celebrity stylist Ty Ron Mayes, and Miss Universe Jamaica Rochelle McKinley.