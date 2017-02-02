DDG celebrated the official unveiling of the 180e88 Sales Gallery, designed in collaboration with luxury American furniture company BDDW. Hosted by DDG CEO and Chairman Joe McMillan, guests at the broker event included Corcoran CEO and President Pamela Liebman, Halstead Property Chairman and CEO Diane M. Ramirez, Fox Residential Sales Agent Marcia Roma and Stribling Sales Agent Inez Wade. In addition to feasting on food and cocktails by Sant Ambroeus, attendees had the opportunity to fully experience the sales gallery, taking in the custom art installation by master German plaster artisan Jan Hooss as

well as the striking diorama created by celebrated diorama artists Stephen Quinn and Sean Murtha. Both artworks will be displayed in 180e88 when the building is complete. Situated in the coveted Carnegie Hill neighborhood on the Upper East Side, 180e88 is a striking condominium being developed and designed by national real estate firm DDG. Inspired by the pre-war boom in high-rise masonry construction in New York during the 1920s – 1940s, its facade will feature handmade bricks from Petersen Tegl in Denmark. It will feature 48 expansive residences with ceiling heights stretching over 14 feet and unparalleled views extending far beyond Central Park.

ABOUT DDG

DDG invests economic and intellectual capital where it can use innovative design solutions to improve the built environment, creating value for both stakeholders and the community at large.

Capital, design, development, construction and asset management are all executed through DDG’s multiplatform structure, allowing us to seamlessly and efficiently exercise our vision.

The DDG team is comprised of a highly talented group of individuals who come from diverse professional backgrounds that include investment, development, design, construction, hospitality and asset management; their depth of knowledge and expertise has helped set the standard of excellence associated with the DDG brand.

DDG has offices in California, Florida and New York.