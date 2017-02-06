For Fall 2017, the Desigual collection was inspired by the female uprisings of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s – reinterpreted for the 21st century woman of today. A countercultural mix of West Coast love-ins, European New Wave and East Coast Voguing Balls punctuated by the signature lightheartedness and playfulness that define the Desigual brand.

Notable guests included actor Eric West, actress Emeraude Toubia, actor Alberto Rosendo, latin singer Prince Royce, model Anna Cleveland, TV Personality Caila Quinn (Bachelor in Paradise), celebrated photographer Nigel Barker, DJ Xenia Ghalil, influencers Elisa Sendaoui, Berta Vázquez, Julia Cumming, Miranda Makaroff, Erika Boldrin, Jessica Goicoechea.