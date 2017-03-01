By Nina Kullmann

One of the best aspects of living in New York City is the opportunity to taste the diverse international cuisines from an array of cultures. Here Resident Magazine combs the city to keep you updated on the best neighborhood favorites to the latest must try hotspots.

GREENWICH STEAK HOUSE

62 Greenwich Avenue NYC 212 553 5000

Looking for the city’s sexiest new steakhouse? Well head to Greenwich Steakhouse for downtown’s best new gourmet grub in a cozy yet oh so posh restored three story townhouse. Greenwich Steakhouse is brought to you by legendary Chef Victor Chavez (formerly the Executive Chef at Smith & Wollensky for the last 30 years) with a cocktail program run by Zane Harris of Dutch Kills and Maison Premier. Although the menu features classic steakhouse items with a French bistro influence, the ambiance is more exquisitely elegant, with relaxing, pastel colors for an intimate dining experience. From delicious cuts of meat to seafood towers and fresh fish, you haven’t experienced a steakhouse like this before! If you’re looking to host a private party, the third floor of the townhouse features a darker, sexier vibe with a fireplace and walls lined with wine so you can keep your party going all night long! – Julie Sagoskin

BELLA LUNA

574 Columbus Ave, NYC

bellalunanyc.com

Bella Luna is a popular Upper West Side neighborhood favorite that serves authentic Italian fare in a cozy and familial setting. Two of their signature meals are Linguini Bella Luna and Bella Luna pizza, for which the restaurant’s name is obviously eponymous. Both dishes feature fresh ingredients, such as fresh linguini, shrimp, scallops, clams, calamari, tomato sauce and wild mushroom, onion, fontina cheese, truffle oil. Other delectable choices include their veal marsala, pan seared trout, and braised lamb shank. Their full bodied meals are all affordably priced with pasta dishes starting at $12 and a 3 course dinner menu for $20 served until 6 pm during the week. With an extensive wine list covering Italian and French varietals, the informed staff will tailor a perfect wine pairing to your selections that ensure an unforgettable dining experience. Open daily for lunch and dinner, even if you don’t live in the neighborhood dining at Bella Luna is reason enough to explore this area.

NIX

72 University Place, NYC 212 498 9393

nixny.com

As diners are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of a plant based diet it’s not that easy to find gourmet choices that sacrifice meat without sacrificing taste. However, Nix is a devotedly vegetarian restaurant, that will solve every vegetarian’s odyssey of finding an array of delicious choices that satiate the palette. Michelin-starred chef John Fraser is the man behind Nix, and his signature dishes mirror much passion for cooking with vegetables with innovative creations. The restaurant only uses seasonal ingredients where the natural flavors can shine through. Due to its extreme popularity, this Greenwich Village institution is now open during the day serving lunch and brunch with a slightly different dishes than their dinner menu. Some of his signature dishes include cauliflower tempura with steamed buns & house pickles and the three grain stir-fry with market veggies & chanterelles. The desserts are also equally as divine. The Maple custard, huckleberries, walnuts & cream or the chocolate mousse cake, amaro & passion fruit will surely take you into the land of absolute satisfaction. Even if you are not a strict vegetarian the delicious and healthy plant based dishes are a satisfying alternative to meat.

ROKI LE IZAKAYA

12 West 21 St, NYC 646 383 7654

rokileizakaya.com

The latest Japanese brasserie to open in the Flatiron is Roki that serves delicious and innovative small dishes Izakaya style, which is the Japanese equivalent to tapas. Brought to you by seasoned restaurateur Keiko Ono Aoki and Executive Chef Koji Hagahara, this beautifully designed space puts the chef at the center stage of the dining room for diners to admire his masterful techniques. The soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls, shoji screens, and plush banquettes with warm lighting add to the inviting and contemporary atmosphere that reflects Japanese design combined with the airy feel of Flatiron lofts. Try the expertly prepared sushi and sashimi canapes served on crispy rice which gives a choice of 6 different options with vibrant and unique flavors. Other innovative specialties include the Asian style duck charsiu with shaved foie gras, amberjack sashimi in ponzu sauce, tasty pork belly buns, flavorful gyozas with a range of sauces, and of course the premium ramen served with a rich chicken and pork broth poured tableside. For a unique dining experience that captures the essence of fine Japanese cuisine in a casual and inviting atmosphere, Roki Le Izakaya will satisfy your culinary adventures. – Hillary Latos

PANAME

1068 Second Avenue, NYC 212 207 3737

panamenyc.com

One of East Midtown’s favorite contemporary French bistro is Paname Restaurant, which is slang for Paris and embodies the quintessential essence of Paris. Featuring a sophisticated Art Deco flair with photos of Erte-esque paintings adorning the pale gray walls and banquettes, the menu blends an innovative flair to traditional French gourmet dishes. As a seasoned chef and restaurateur of New York, Bernard Ros has grown up in the restaurant business and has established some of New York’s most popular neighborhood French dining spots over the last few decades. His expertise lies in beautifully presented dishes that use seasonal ingredients to create classic French dishes. Some of the signature dishes are the escargots de Bourgogne, tuna tartar, roasted duck with barley and mango coulis, a Marseilles style Bouillabaisse with shrimp, cod, clams, mussels in a saffron seafood broth. Now you can experience the city of Light in your own backyard of Manhattan at Paname.

JUBILEE

948 First Avenue, NYC 212 888 3569

jubileeny.net

Jubilee is a Beekman Sutton Place neighborhood favorite that serves high-end French cuisine in an elegant yet warm atmosphere reminiscent of a posh French countryside home. Originally from Strasbourg, Chef Luc Holie brings his expertise in fine French cuisine to Jubilee, his first restaurant after a long stint at L’Absinthe on the Upper East Side. Some of his signature menu items include the expertly prepared Duo of Tuna and Salmon Tartare, Dover Sole Meuniere, Striped Bass, Sea Scallops, Steak Frites and Rack of Lamb. French Culinary essentials are Steak Tartare, Escargots and Profiteroles. Another popular choice is the pot of two pounds of fresh steamed mussels available in a variety of delicious sauces ranging from classic Meuniere, spicy thai curry, Catalan, and Poulette with mushrooms and truffle. Aside from the main courses, Jubilee also provides superb appetizers, such as the Homemade Truffle Chicken Liver Paté and tempting desserts like their signature Soufflé or the Chocolate Mousse Cake with Hazelnut Croquant and apple tart. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Jubilee is how you will feel when dining here.

BON APPÉTIT!