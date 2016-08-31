DINING OUT SEPTEMBER 2016

By:Jennifer Azzolini

As we transition into September, New York City comes alive with an array of new restaurant openings as well as seasonal menu changes to reflect the bounties of fall. Here we explore a cozy vegan West Village spot, late night noshing in Columbus Circle, a secret rooftop garden, an Upper East Side Italian icon, and a turn of the century speakeasy steak house.

LADYBIRD 127 Macdougal Street; Between Bleecker St and 4th St. (212) 475-2246

Housed in an elegant white French style boudoir is Greenwich Village’s newcomer, Ladybird which serves a tasty vegan tapas menu. Restaurateur Ravi DeRossi and chef Daphne Cheng created a seasonal vegetable focused menu, where a percentage of proceeds go to the BEAST Foundation that is dedicated to end animal cruelty. Start off with the vegetable charcuterie which comes with smoked carrots, beet chorizo, mushroom pâté, assorted nut milk based cheeses, and figs. Or try a house specialty- the Saganaki, a flaming nut based mozzarella, smoked carrot and gremolata. To top it all off, choose from a handful of noteworthy dairy free desserts such as the Saffron & Chocolate Semifreddo, Marcona Almond & Thyme Syrup, and Churros that has Crème Fraîche, Dukkah that consists of nuts, spices, & herbs, and lastly Cinnamon Chocolate. The creative cocktail menu was designed by Ariel Acre that uses cold pressed vegetable and fruit juices. The Red Rail is made with fresh beet juice, Niepoort Tawny Port, bitter amaro, and lime. For a slushy made with avocado, shiso syrup and sparkling wine, the Dodo is a must try. Another standout is the Himalayan Quail, that comes with fresh tangerine juice, French dry apple cider, Thai Chili and lime salt.

Landmarc Restaurant 10 Columbus Circle; Third Floor. (212) 823-6123

Marc Murphy’s Landmarc is a neighborhood favorite in both the Tribeca and Columbus Circle locations where diners come for his signature fare that blends the best of Italian and French cuisine. Though NYC is a city that doesn’t sleep, finding food after a Lincoln Center performance can be a daunting task on a weeknight. With its convenient location near Lincoln Center, diners can now grab a post performance bite with Murphy’s specialty late night menu served from 10 pm until midnight. Enjoy elevated comfort fare such fried artichokes, fried blue cheese stuffed olives, and pommes diablo (Crispy Potatoes & Spicy Aioli). Other indulgent highlights are the Grilled Sausage, Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs, Chili Glazed Sweetbreads, Poutine, and Bordelaise Dip. Landmarc’s Mixologists will also be serving their own personal creations with a different “Team Specialty Libation” each night. Or try one of kind craft beers available on their BeerMenus app.

Gallow Green- McKittrick Hotel 542 W 27th St. (212) 564-1662

Escape the bustle of the city to Gallow Green which is designed like a secret rooftop garden atop the storied McKittrick Hotel in West Chelsea. Dine under the verdant trellised rooftop filled with plants and flowers in a magical atmosphere that features a brunch, dinner, and pizza menu alongside the unique cocktail menu. On weekends enjoy a bountiful buffet brunch with live music, craft cocktails and an extensive hot and cold buffet. For dinner try a delectable artisanal wood fired pizza offering everything from the classic Margherita to exotic toppings such as cauliflower with za’atar, tahini and chili to wood fried mushroom with taleggio and a Tunisian inspired version with Merguez, eggplant, and feta. Gallow Green’s mixologists take their cocktailing seriously and have created unique elixirs with fresh and vibrant flavors. Try “Something Wicked” that has corralejo tequila with fresh pineapple, peri peri, and tamarind infused agave. This garden oasis is a perfect spot to savor the joys of a late Indian summer evening with gorgeous views over Hudson River.



Campagnola 1382 First Avenue (212) 861-1102

For over 30 years, Campagnola has been serving authentic countryside, Italian cuisine on the Upper East Side that reflects the old school charm and attentive service of yesteryear. The rustic and cozy décor feels like you are dining in a romantic Tuscan trattoria with hearty family style dishes created with ingredients sourced from Italy. The extensive menu offers a range of classic Italian pastas such as the Fusilli Amatriciana made with fresh tomatoes, onion, pancetta, sausage, and dry porcini, as well as the seafood linguine, a zesty spaghetti puttanesca, and a savory linguine with clams. Other mouthwatering options include the Italian tomato based bouillabasse with lobster as well as veal scaloppine prepared with a marsala and porcini, saltimbocca- with prosciutto, spinach and white wine or a veal chop on the bone. The T bone is grilled to perfection reflecting the flavors of the classic Tuscan Porterhouse steak. For a sweet indulgence try a selection from the dessert platter that is enhanced with the robust flavors of their dark Italian roast espresso and cappuccinos.

Bill’s Townhouse 57 E 54th St. (212) 518-2727

Step back in time to the turn of the century at Bill’s Townhouse in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, which evokes the ambiance of a speakeasy hidden within the gracious walls of an English townhouse. The dark wood paneled walls are adorned with vintage paintings, antique maps and relics of yesteryear that surround plush dark leather banquettes lending itself to a power lunch scene. The current owner/operator is Host Restaurants, (a hospitality group) founded by seasoned restauranteur Curt Huegel (formerly / co-founder of LDV Hospitality), and pays homage to the past with rich Old School American dishes such as baked clams, lobster thermador, charred veal chop and scallops newberg, and adds a contemporary twist that has returned Bill’s Townhouse back to its glorious past. Downstairs the charming tavern is a perfectly preserved capsule of New York City’s past with old boxing momentos, an antique bar, and a live pianist that adds to the bygone atmosphere. Bill’s Townhouse is a perfect backdrop to sip classic cocktails such as a Manhattan or Vesper Martini while walking down memory lane.