DJ Rosé, also known as Nicole Rose Stillings, has been turning tables for the crowds of New York’s best and most elite clubs for almost 6 years now and there seems to be no stopping the most in-demand fashion DJ of 2017.

Nicole Rosé chooses to tailor her sets to the crowd she’s playing for, devising a business model that is applied universally, but appears to have skipped the rhetoric of elite in the music business – who play what they want, when they want. But Rosé is adamant, the client comes first – not her taste; music favorites or mood. “Give your clients what they want and they’ll return. I’m a pro at finding the middle ground between their desires and my personal style.” She attributes her enormous success to this very attitude – no haughtiness here, no sir. Whether it’s a fashion show, a holiday party or a store opening, Rosé pledges to customize her beats to your crowd rather than the other way round. She’s in the happiness business she says, and for her, jiggling crowds pulsate happiness.

It’s perhaps indicative of her personality that building a client list has meant building friendships. Through an amalgamation of talent and a serious work ethic, she has amassed a following of high-profile companies and executives, including Samsung, Whispering Angel and Saks Fifth Avenue – decrying (right word choice? Maybe uplifting?!) the mood of corporate events and parties from her stage time and again.

“You hit new heights if you’re pushing yourself” Rosé notes, and even with a demanding schedule packed with corporate events and club gigs, she has managed to add entrepreneur to her expansive resumé. While she’s slated to reign on the prestigious Coachella stage again this year, her appearance is set to coincide with the release of her very own line of headphones – Rosé Rockers.

Boasting an international playlist of events and festivals hasn’t muted her drive to create and do more – to go more places, and having set the tone at Herve Leger BCBG’s Fashion Week after party, and the Manolo Blahnik fashion week event, there’s no telling when she’ll be presiding over speakers on the catwalks of the Champs Elysées or Milan’s Palazzo Reale. And with a host of big events coming up, not least a performance on Bravo’s new Hampton’s show Summer House, Rosé looks set to keep the tempo of her career simmering away at fever pitch. Her career, appears to be, much like h­­er chosen title Rosé she teases, aging like a fine wine.

Link to www.djrosé.com and @djnicolerose on instagram