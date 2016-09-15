Donna Karan Presented Urban Zen’s Fall 2016

On September 13th, URBAN ZEN, a brand based on a philosophy of living by Donna Karan, presented the Fall 2016 ‘The Alchemist Collection’ at the Urban Zen studio. Karan wanted to “present and experience our Fall 2016 collection in September with press and directly to the consumer, all at once. No delay. I’ve always said that’s how a customer wants to shop, and that’s how I’m showing. The new season is in season.”
The collection was presented in a modern day desert oasis, complete with a falcon, immediately following guests were able to shop the collection in its entirety at the Urban Zen Store, located next door to the studio, and online at www.UrbanZen.com.
