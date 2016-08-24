Dr. Sol Schwartzstein, a skilled and highly trained dentist, is committed to creating healthy, beautiful smiles for each of his patients. He specializes in a full range of cosmetic dentistry procedures – including clear braces, veneers, bonding, bridges, and tooth colored fillings – so he can meet everyone’s dental needs. Whether you are in need of a full mouth restoration or subtle change, Dr. Schwartzstein has the expertise, knowledge, and experience to make your dream of a dazzling smile a reality. Dr. Sol Schwartzstein has been practicing exceptional dentistry for more than 13 years. He completed his dental degree at University of Stony Brook.

For more information visit: www.centralparksouthdentist.com