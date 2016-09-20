DxO One Pro Quality Camera

The DxO ONE packs the performance of a DSLR into a remarkably compact format that slides easily into a pocket or even the smallest handbag. Its elegant design incorporates innovative and powerful sub-systems, capable of producing breathtaking photos and high-definition videos.

Used in standalone mode, the OLED framing assistant helps you compose and quickly take photos with one hand, and quickly switch from photo to video mode with a swipe of your thumb.

The DxO ONE features a 20.2-megapixel 1”-format CMOS BSI sensor embedded in a housing that is three times smaller than any comparably equipped camera. Its high- resolution images can be re-composed via cropping and still be perfectly suitable for large-format printing. It can also capture videos in full HD (1080p at 30 fps) or in super-slow motion (720p at 120 fps).

Its prime lens has a focal length of 11.9 mm (32 mm full-format equivalent) and an aperture that adjusts from f/1.8 to f/11 using a six-blade diaphragm, which lets you precisely control the depth of field to produce a superb soft background (bokeh) effect. Electronic image stabilization system helps to maintain sharpness when recording HD video. With its high-quality lens and large sensor, the DxO ONE lets you capture stunning photos even in extreme low light environments, whether indoors or by moonlight.

At only 108 grams and 2.65” (67.5 mm) tall, the DxO ONE is a fraction of the size of other high-end cameras. No more excuses for not carrying a camera with you — you can take the DxO ONE anywhere, anytime.

DSLR IMAGE QUALITY

For well over a decade, the image scientists at DxO have been advancing the art of photography through applied mathematics that can automatically correct flaws and improve the quality of photos taken by small cameras, such as those now common in smartphones and tablets. The DxO ONE camera uses this same technology to produce images of exceptional quality, unparalled for a camera this compact.

To accomplish this feat, the DxO ONE first records images in the RAW format, then it immediately renders out high- quality, full-resolution JPEGs that are seamlessly transferred to the Photos library in your iPhone where they can be browsed, edited and shared instantly. A new Mobile Smart Lighting feature, a lighter-weight variant of DxO Optics Pro’s famed Smart Lighting, lets you automatically improve the dynamics of your photo by applying an intelligent tone map to your overall image. You can adjust the intensity of this feature, which is automatically applied to the JPEGs produced by your DxO ONE.

The RAW files are saved by default in DNG format, which allows maximum flexibility in post-production, plus full compatibility with Adobe Lightroom ® , Apple Photos, and of course, DxO’s own RAW processing software. DxO ONE users are invited to download (free of charge) DxO Connect for Mac and PC, which leverages the powerful photo engine of DxO Optics Pro to process the original RAW files and render them into JPEGs of even higher quality. And when shooting in extreme low light situations, you can choose to capture in DxO’s proprietary SuperRAW format, which is the result of four successive shots captured at rapid intervals and merged into one. SuperRAW files use the very latest advances in spatial and temporal noise reduction image processing to produce images that are free of noise, but retain all the subtle details.

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES

Thanks to the new range of genuine DxO accessories, you now have many more opportunities to use your DxO ONE. Whether you want to remotely control your DxO ONE via Wi-Fi, take photos underwater, shoot a long daytime exposure, minimize reflections, or try your hand at macro photography, the DxO ONE will exceed your expectations and open doors to new photographic experiences.