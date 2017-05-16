The interior design of Biscayne Beach was created by internationally acclaimed designer, Thom Filicia, who is known for his sophisticated ‘beach chic’ designs and a close friend of developer Reid Boren, one of the partner at Two Roads Development. Filicia has designed properties for numerous celebrities, including Tina Fey, Peter Jennings, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony and is famous for his role on the Emmy Award-Winning show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Filicia has been recognized as an “A-List Designer” by Elle Décor and named one of the “Top 100 Designers” by House Beautiful. One of the main reasons the development team chose Filicia to design Biscayne Beach’s interior was that Two Roads “Wanted a design that is not typically seen in the Miami Market,” said Boren. “Thom is not quite informal, but not quite casual in his aesthetics and his designs are tasteful and elegant with an American influence in his use of texture and color.”

Two Roads’ newest East Edgewater project in the market is Elysee Miami, a boutique 57-story tower being developed directly on Biscayne Bay with only 100 half-floor and full-floor residences. With preconstruction sales currently underway, unit prices range from $1.39 million to $10 million, and up to $14 million for penthouses. Elysee’s distinct three-tiered telescoping shape will provide direct, unobstructed 180-degree bay and city views from every residence.

Bernardo Fort Brescia, founding principal of Arquitectonica, designed the building “For Elysee, which is a little more formal building, we thought we should make it a little more elegant”, explains Boren. “Brescia is famous for being a pioneer of globalization in the architecture profession. Based out of Miami, Fort Brescia, also has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Manila, Shanghai, Lima and Sao Paolo.

As for the interior design, Paris-based designer Jean-Louis Deniot has been tapped to design the common spaces for Elysee Miami. ELLE Decor has featured him and Architectural Digest has twice listed the designer on their AD 100 list saying that Deniot is one of the world’s preeminent talents in architecture and interior design. His signature aesthetic is characterized by eclectic and emblematic interiors, that are pure in style. Deniot’s projects can be seen all over the world including New Delhi, Moscow, Manhattan and Beverly Hills.

Leading the sales and marketing efforts for both Biscayne Beach and Elysee is Cervera Real Estate, South Florida’s industry leader in luxury condominium sales for more than four decades. According to seasoned real estate expert Alicia Cervera Lamadrid most new construction is presold before completion to get building financing and Biscayne Beach only has a few units left.

“Land prices in East Edgewater have risen substantially over the last few years, and will only increase in value as residential projects like Biscayne Beach and Elysee transform the neighborhood into one of Miami’s most desirable destinations for luxury living,” said Lamadrid.

Miami-based Cervera Real Estate was one of the area’s first brokerages to market extensively on an international scale. With a team of nearly 400 professionals, Cervera has exclusively represented the most prominent developers, sold over 110 condominium projects and closed more than 55,000 units. Today, Cervera remains the broker of choice for the sale and launch of Miami’s newest luxury developments.

