EAST, Miami is new to the United States; the hotel chain is based in Hong Kong, and brings its “feng shui” aesthetic along with it. The busy street on which the hotel resides is blocked with shrubs and its lobby is rectangular in shape, with warm welcoming textures. The 20,000 square foot outdoor deck and pool area, located on the fifth floor, offers something for everyone with a lap pool, spa pool, cold plunge pool and hot tub.

The signature restaurant, Quinto La Huella, is the first outpost of Uruguay’s beachfront restaurant, Parador La Huella, offering a unique fire cooking method with a wood parrilla centered at the heart of the kitchen and includes a wood fire oven, sushi counter, and outdoor dining experience. The landscaped rooftop garden located on the 40th floor is home to Sugar, inspired by the hotel’s Chinese roots. Sugar brings an Asian-influenced restaurant & bar experience to Brickell City Centre and is a welcome addition to the Downtown Miami nightlife scene. The menu combines a variety of culinary heritages; offering authentic Asian flavors, signature cocktails and family style service. Hot beats courtesy of local and international DJs create a fun and laid-back atmosphere, heightened by the panoramic views of the Miami skyline.

EAST, Miami is perfect for both the leisure and business traveler. It offers a nice change of pace from the South Beach scene for those on holiday and, with its location in the heart of Brickell, the hotel serves as the perfect business traveler’s oasis.

east-miami.com