By Hillary Latos.
Downtown Miami is stepping up their game in the hip and trendy category with the addition of EAST, Miami hotel nestled in the heart of the Brickell City Centre. The hotel is conveniently located nearby to the cool Wynwood Design District and a short drive to South Beach, so you’ll never be too far from all that makes Miami one happening city.
Recently opened this past year, EAST, Miami hotel is designed by the Miami-based architects, Arquitectonica, and offers signature restaurants, a rooftop bar and interiors by New York’s Clodagh Design. There are 352 guest rooms here, including 89 residence suites having one to three bedrooms with fully equipped kitchens and laundry. The rooms are contemporary with neutral earth tones along with pops of EAST’s signature color, orange. Every room has a balcony, allowing visitors to take in Miami’s growing, expansive skyline.
EAST, Miami is new to the United States; the hotel chain is based in Hong Kong, and brings its “feng shui” aesthetic along with it. The busy street on which the hotel resides is blocked with shrubs and its lobby is rectangular in shape, with warm welcoming textures. The 20,000 square foot outdoor deck and pool area, located on the fifth floor, offers something for everyone with a lap pool, spa pool, cold plunge pool and hot tub.
The signature restaurant, Quinto La Huella, is the first outpost of Uruguay’s beachfront restaurant, Parador La Huella, offering a unique fire cooking method with a wood parrilla centered at the heart of the kitchen and includes a wood fire oven, sushi counter, and outdoor dining experience. The landscaped rooftop garden located on the 40th floor is home to Sugar, inspired by the hotel’s Chinese roots. Sugar brings an Asian-influenced restaurant & bar experience to Brickell City Centre and is a welcome addition to the Downtown Miami nightlife scene. The menu combines a variety of culinary heritages; offering authentic Asian flavors, signature cocktails and family style service. Hot beats courtesy of local and international DJs create a fun and laid-back atmosphere, heightened by the panoramic views of the Miami skyline.
EAST, Miami is perfect for both the leisure and business traveler. It offers a nice change of pace from the South Beach scene for those on holiday and, with its location in the heart of Brickell, the hotel serves as the perfect business traveler’s oasis.
east-miami.com