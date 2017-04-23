By Hope Gainer.
The invitation called for all sexy bunnies to come dressed in white, pink or light blue accompanied with ears & tails. For men, it was mandatory to wear white or light blue. In South Beach we take our theme parties seriously and adhere to the dress code.
This Easter party doubled as a birthday celebration for Miami Beach resident, George Wallner at his waterfront home on Hibiscus Island. Wallner is an exceptional engineering entrepreneur in the payments industry. He is credited with developing the first credit card swipe machine technology as founder and CEO of Hypercom. More recently, Wallner did it again, this time developing the technology for LoopPay, a mobile wallet solution bought by Samsung in 2015.
Wallner knows how to balance his life mixing business success with social success. He truly likes to share his good fortune with his friends. He routinely opens his home to his circle of South Beach party girls and boys. His house even has a liquor vault stocked to the brim with the best liquid libations ready to be broken into at a moment’s notice.
His ‘Hostess with the Mostess’ is leggy blonde babe, Aneta Magdalena. She orchestrates the theme parties and strictly enforces the dress codes amongst the party people. Most have no trouble complying. As witnessed by the Easter Birthday Bunnies Party photos, fun was had by all. And all were adorned in their bunny ears and cottontails. Champagne flowed endlessly while Crepemakers provided sustenance and the DJ kept everyone hopping.
Until next year, for George’s 2018 birthday party, we will have to settle for his weekly Sunday bashes and break into the vault. And oh yes, Shangri La (Wallner’s party palace name), is also the hotspot for New Years Eve revelry. Stay tuned….