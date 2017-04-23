Wallner knows how to balance his life mixing business success with social success. He truly likes to share his good fortune with his friends. He routinely opens his home to his circle of South Beach party girls and boys. His house even has a liquor vault stocked to the brim with the best liquid libations ready to be broken into at a moment’s notice.

His ‘Hostess with the Mostess’ is leggy blonde babe, Aneta Magdalena. She orchestrates the theme parties and strictly enforces the dress codes amongst the party people. Most have no trouble complying. As witnessed by the Easter Birthday Bunnies Party photos, fun was had by all. And all were adorned in their bunny ears and cottontails. Champagne flowed endlessly while Crepemakers provided sustenance and the DJ kept everyone hopping.

Until next year, for George’s 2018 birthday party, we will have to settle for his weekly Sunday bashes and break into the vault. And oh yes, Shangri La (Wallner’s party palace name), is also the hotspot for New Years Eve revelry. Stay tuned….