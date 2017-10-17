0 SHARES 14 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

White Diamonds Elizabeth Taylor, one of the most celebrated and successful fragrance franchises of all time, unveiled the launch of the newest intrepretation of the iconic collection – Love & White Diamonds, during an enchanting evening at the Academy Mansion in New York City on October 17th. The evening honored two of Elizabeth Taylor’s greatest loves of her life, her passion for romance and love affair with diamonds. In attendance to co-host the event was Actress and Filmmaker Camilla Belle, who emobodies the elegant glamour, passionate heart, and joyous spirit of Elizabeth Taylor.

During the evening festivities, co-host Camilla Belle addressed guests, “I’m honored to be part of this wonderful evening to celebrate Elizabeth Taylor and the launch of Love & White Diamonds. Beyond Elizabeth’s iconic beauty and grace, her legacy has always been so inspiring to me. She was a true visionary: a brilliant businesswoman, an Academy Award winning actress and a courageous advocate. And not only did she live passionately, but she also loved that way. In my own career and personal ventures, I’ve always been a firm believer that a life lived with passion, is a life well lived. Elizabeth was a perfect example of that.”

One of the key inspirations of Love & White Diamonds is the epic love of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, an endless romance that captured the imagination of the world. Their expression of fiery passion for one another is recreated through a bouquet of beautiful floral notes in the magical and glamourous fragrance.

Elizabeth Taylor’s fragrance empire extends beyond the scents themselves; it encompasses this sense of worldly love she had for others. In the same year she launched White Diamonds, she established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, dedicated to supporting people affected by HIV and AIDS around the world. As part of Elizabeth Taylor’s passionate commitment and fearless leadership in this cause, she directed that a portion of her royalties from White Diamonds and her other House of Taylor fragrances go to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.