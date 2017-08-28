0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Get glowing with the lustrous metallic of Ellis Lights. Bring light to your eyes and reflect it back into the world. Liquid highlighters deliver lavish results in new metalized shades that bring a radiant spin to your eyes.

Bask in the glow of your natural hue and highlight your best features as luscious chrome pigments light up your eyes- from warm beige to delicious deep brown to rich graphite. Ellis created Lights that are much more than just highlighters. Although liquid, they dry upon application to create the illusion of metallic eyes. The texture appears moist whilst being perfectly dry with a smooth finish, so you won’t feel any stickiness with a crease free finish. For a lustrous ultra-pigmented look pair with a base of creamy eyes and transform your favorite shades into something truly molten. Stand in your light and bounce it back.

The newest shades for Autumn include:

E306 in Beige: Beige goes bold, with high intensity statement making lustre. Glide on solo for a subtle, reflective shimmer or layer atop your favorite shadow for a luminous highlight.

E307 in Chocolate Brown- Delicious, rich chocolate brown radiates immediate warmth and sexiness. Fierce and smooth, it glistens with multi-dimensional sheen.

E308 in Dark Metal- This superior gunmetal brings the smoky eye into a whole new light. The bold graphite hue is hit with black undertones, ideal for instant drama.