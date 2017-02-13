What: Epson Digital Couture Presentation
Where: IAC Building, 555 West 18th Street (between 10th and 11th Avenues)
When: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 7:00PM-9:00PM
Epson, the leader in global textile printing innovation, hosted its third annual Epson “Digital Couture” Fashion event on Feb. 7th, 2017, leading up to New York Fashion Week. Celebs and notables such as actresses Kelly Rutherford and Dove Cameron, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley, jewelry designer Karen Erickson, “Project Runway” season 1 winner Jay McCarroll, rapper Luz Wang, furniture designer Marc Englander, and socialites Chelsea Leyland, Chloe Norgaard, Emma Snowdon-Jones, Haya Maraka, Stacy Engman, and Cory Kennedy flocked to Chelsea’s Frank Gehry-designed IAC Building for a night of high fashion and innovation in technology with special guest DJs ASTR (Zoe Silverman and Adam Pallin). Built around the theme “Textile Stories,” 13 design teams from North and Latin America leveraged Epson’s world-class textile printing solutions in a one-of-a-kind fashion presentation.
Designers included: Alexandra Polo and Miguel Moyano from Ecuador, Carlos de Moya from Dominican Republic., Daniel Barreria from Brazil, Daniela Hoehmann from Chile, Leonardo Mena from Mexico, Lindsay Degen from United States, Philadelphia University from United States, Ricardo Pava from Colombia, Sarah Richards from United States, Sarah Stevenson from Canada., Sonia Chang and Daniel del Barco from Costa Rica, Susan Wagner from Peru, and Venesa Krongold from Argentina.
Guests enjoyed cocktails from Devotion Vodka, Hottie Tottie, Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita, and Zamaca as well as water from Sparkling Ice, Sixpoint Beer, and wine from Voga Italia.
Digital dye-sublimation and direct-to-garment technologies, a relatively new trend in the textile industry, allow designers to alter textile designs, make color selections with the click of a mouse, and hone in on the fine details of their creations. Epson’s SureColor® F-Series printers give fashion and textile designers alike an accessible means to bring their ideas and inspiration to life, with the signature quality that distinguishes the Epson brand. The SureColor F-Series printers are high-speed, low-cost solutions that produce sharp, vivid images and offer an abundance of rich colors, intense blacks, and smooth gradations onto fabric.
Special thanks to Erickson Beamon, Fine Jewelry by Armante, MakeUp Pro New York, Yukie Beauty Spa, & Hair Lounge.