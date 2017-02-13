What: Epson Digital Couture Presentation

Where: IAC Building, 555 West 18th Street (between 10th and 11th Avenues)

When: Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 7:00PM-9:00PM

Epson, the leader in global textile printing innovation, hosted its third annual Epson “Digital Couture” Fashion event on Feb. 7th, 2017, leading up to New York Fashion Week. Celebs and notables such as actresses Kelly Rutherford and Dove Cameron, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley, jewelry designer Karen Erickson, “Project Runway” season 1 winner Jay McCarroll, rapper Luz Wang, furniture designer Marc Englander, and socialites Chelsea Leyland, Chloe Norgaard, Emma Snowdon-Jones, Haya Maraka, Stacy Engman, and Cory Kennedy flocked to Chelsea’s Frank Gehry-designed IAC Building for a night of high fashion and innovation in technology with special guest DJs ASTR (Zoe Silverman and Adam Pallin). Built around the theme “Textile Stories,” 13 design teams from North and Latin America leveraged Epson’s world-class textile printing solutions in a one-of-a-kind fashion presentation.

Designers included: Alexandra Polo and Miguel Moyano from Ecuador, Carlos de Moya from Dominican Republic., Daniel Barreria from Brazil, Daniela Hoehmann from Chile, Leonardo Mena from Mexico, Lindsay Degen from United States, Philadelphia University from United States, Ricardo Pava from Colombia, Sarah Richards from United States, Sarah Stevenson from Canada., Sonia Chang and Daniel del Barco from Costa Rica, Susan Wagner from Peru, and Venesa Krongold from Argentina.