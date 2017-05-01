By Hillary Latos

Photography by Andrew Werner

Art Director James Murray

Hair by Salons at grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach and Live Aqua Cancun

Makeup by Guillermo Flores for Christian Dior

Styled by Pineda Covalin

Model Elliana Gran from APM Models

As Mexican design is having its moment, the celebrated design duo of Pineda Covalin embodies the creativity and spirit of contemporary Mexican design capturing the essence of the rich cultural heritage interpreted into fashion. After celebrating 20 successful years as one of the leading fashion houses in Mexico, Pineda Covalin is expanding into the world of hospitality with a collaboration of bath amenities with the luxurious Fiesta Americana hotels in Mexico. Here Resident Magazine chats with Ricardo Covalin to learn more about his inspiration and storytelling of Mexican design and culture during our gorgeous photo shoot at the Grand Fiesta American Coral Beach and Live Aqua Resorts.

RM: How did Pineda Covalin begin?

RC: Pineda Covalin started 20 years ago in 1996 as a collaboration between my partner Christina Pineda and myself (Ricardo Covalin), when we were commissioned for a project by an anthropology museum. We had created artwork inspired by pre-Columbian designs from the Mayans and the Aztecs which we printed on silk and other fabrics and built a collection around it. At the time the museum didn’t have money to support the collection but we loved it and started creating scarves and ties with these motifs and brought it to other prominent museums in Mexico and later to hotels. But before that Christina and I studied at the same university and we chose to do our internship project together which was to work with two different artisan communities in Yucatan. Christina’s major was in industrial design and taught an indigenous how to create textile designs to sell, and they continue to produce to this day. When we started we were really focused on creating nice gifts and memories of Mexico that told our story which people could pass along to others. We started with pre-Columbian cultures, then we focused on Mexican nature such as the butterfly which has become an iconic motif for us. We also visited ethnic groups in Hidalgo that are still alive and partook in their sacred ceremonies such as eating peyote, their sacred plant, which enabled visions and patterns that were an extension of their soul which was the inspiration for their artwork. They would form patterns with little plastic peats or yarn and we used these for our patterns. All of our inspiration was born from Mexican culture whether it was from these sacred tribes or famous contemporary Mexican artists. We started with printed silks but started to apply these exclusive patterns to different products such as clothing, handbags and jewelry and now eyewear, iPhone cases or lighters, and now we are starting to design hotel rooms.

RM: How do you think the Mexican design scene is impacting the world now?

RC: Well, I think that Mexico is one of the biggest cultures in the world now, and it is a country that has a lot to give, not only for fashion, but for gastronomy and art, with artists like Frida Kahlo. We have the culture and the history with pyramids and places that attracts visitors. So with the collaboration with Posadas it’s a very good way to familiarize visitors with our culture and show what is really happening and how beautiful our country is first hand and not just from the news.

RM: Are you planning to expand in other countries soon?

RC: Yes we are selling in other countries, primarily in Latin and South America now. Sometimes we tailor our collection to different countries such as Panama where we opened a store and produced a collection that combines something special from their culture along with something from Mexico. We have also created a special collection for Colombia, Chile, Panama, and Brazil. So it’s very interesting.

RM: Are you going to expand to Europe or the US?

RC: Yes, we have been in the US. We do have a store in Miami but it will be really interesting to go to other states like New York. We have sold before at Soho, but I think it would be better to have a joint venture to expand. Hopefully we will soon be there.

RM: Can you tell me more about the Spring 2017 collection?

RC: This current collection is inspired by the monarch butterfly, which is one of our classic designs and for this season it resembles the embroidery of a monarch butterfly that was inspired by some of the artisans’ renditions. We also worked with the Mexican contemporary artist, Fernando Andriacci, whose art is very spiritual. He paints a mandala and when you are looking at the painting you connect with the energy that he intended for the viewer to experience while he was creating his body of work. For example, he created a special painting that sends subliminal messages of peace and gratefulness to Mexico. It’s a good vibe for Mexico. We took this painting, printed it on silk and created a clothing collection with the fabric. The idea is that once you are aware of the message, every time you wear it, you are sending good vibes to Mexico. I love that because it’s a very interesting way of blending contemporary art and fashion, so you have a purpose each time you wear it. If everyone was consciously aware of wearing a scarf or a piece of clothing that can send good vibes and peace to Mexico people can really change the way you are thinking by creating this positive energy. Our fall collection that launched in February was inspired by the hummingbird from the pre-Columbian culture of Mexico. It’s known as the bird of love because it’s meant to bridge communication, thoughts and feelings, from one person to another. So we did a whole collection around this.

