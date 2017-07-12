0 SHARES 22 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Embrace the cooler months with longlasting, voluminous lashes, metallic lids, a plethora of lip hues and easy to use complexion perfectors from essence. Here’s to having fun with makeup and always feeling confident!

essence products are available at Ulta, Target, Forever21 and essencemakeup.com

essence and cosnova

essence is the #1 value cosmetics brand in the world1. Known for high-quality, on-trend products at incredible prices, essence cosmetics range from $0.99 to $9.99 with an average retail price of $3.69. The brand features a wide range of fun and fashionable items, including on-trend lipsticks, eye shadows, mascaras, concealers, powders, nail polishes, pencils and brushes. In addition to its standard range, essence releasesnew and unique limited editions per year.

The brand is powered by a privately-held German cosmetic company, cosnova beauty. Launched by Christina Oster-Daum in 2001, cosnova is one of the fastest growing beauty companies on the WWD Top 100 List. “We’re on the pulse of what is new and cool in the make-up world. Our mandate is to see fast, learn fast, and implement fast. We want to ensure our customers always have access to the latest make-up trends at

a great price.” says Christina Oster-Daum, Founder and CEO, cosnova beauty.

Already distributed in 80 countries, essence is the #1 brand in units in 11 countries, including Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Hungary. A testament to its popularity, one out of every four cosmetics

purchased in Germany is an essence cosmetics product. The brand is currently sold at Target, ULTA, Forever 21 and Fred Meyer stores nationwide, as well as Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws in Canada.

1 Euromonitor, Full Year 2011