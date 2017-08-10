0 SHARES 4 VIEWS Share Tweet Share Pin Share Send

Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the newly transformed Diplomat Beach Resort‘s 14,000 square feet spa is pleased to announced that it is participating in Greater Fort Lauderdale’s “SPAtember” month this September. Enjoy a day of pure paradise with healing massages to cleansing facials and energizing body treatments; every element of your spa visit is designed to help you feel your best.

For your convenience, we’ve rounded up some of the spa’s specials your readers can enjoy next month for only $99 per person/treatment.

Kindly let us know if you’d like to experience a spa treatment in exchange for coverage in your outlet. Many Thanks!

Spatember Treatments at The Diplomat Spa

Diplomat Signature Massage & Eye Treatment

A heated compress invites back muscles to relax before a Swedish massage leaves you feeling physically rested and mentally up-lifted.

Eye treatment will help reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles making eyes feel instantly refreshed. (50 minutes)

Balance Facial with Scalp & Eye Treatment

Deep cleansing and exfoliating facial customized personally for you. Revitalizes your skin and gives you an instant glow. Eye treatment will help reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles making eyes feel instantly refreshed. (50 minutes)

Combination Relaxation Ritual & Coco Mango Mani+Pedi

An unforgettable aromatic and therapeutic scalp and shoulder massage with moisturizing hair oil treatment topped off with a tropical and luxurious Coco Mango Manicure and Coco Mango Pedicure. (90 minutes)

**Pool and beach access based on hotel occupancy. 20% service charge applicable on retail value of all services.